26th AGM of LafargeHolcim Bangladesh held

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The 26th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of LafargeHolcim Bangladesh Limited held today (14 May) over digital platform.

The AGM was presided over by Christof Hässig, chairman of the Company. Iqbal Chowdhury, director & chief executive officer, other members of the board of directors and shareholders of the company were present at the AGM, reads a press release.

Among others, the Shareholders appreciated and approved 50% cash dividend for the year 2023; change the name of the company from "LafargeHolcim Bangladesh Limited" to "LafargeHolcim Bangladesh PLC", as required under the applicable laws of the country and alteration of the Memorandum of Association and Articles of Association of the Company.  

