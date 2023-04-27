264th board meeting of International Leasing held

The Financial Institution International Leasing and Financial Services Limited (ILFSL) organised its 264th board meeting on Wednesday (26 April).

Chairman of the board of directors of ILFSL Md Nazrul Islam Khan presided over the meeting held at the company's head office in Dhaka, reads a press release.

Independent Directors Syed Abu Naser Bukhtear Ahmed, Md Shafiqul Islam, Learned Senior District and Sessions Judge (Retired), Brigadier General Md Meftaul Karim, Barrister Md Ashraf Ali, Md Enamul Hasan, and its Managing Director (CC) Md Mashiur Rahman were present.

Besides, with the special invitation chairman Shyamal Kanti Ghosh, Chairman, IL Capital Limited, CEO as representative of Shaibal Kanti Chowdhury, Chairman, International Leasing Securities Limited, Md Nurul Islam, Head of Internal Audit Department, Md Abu Bakar Siddique, Chief Financial Officer and Md Asaduzzaman, Company Secretary (CC) were also present.

In the 264th board meeting, the main topics of discussion were the achievement against monthly targets of 16 departments, implementation, status of rebuilding programme of ILFSL towards retrying confidence of depositors and previous decisions of board along with restructuring of defaulted loan and reaction of new loans.