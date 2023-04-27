264th board meeting of International Leasing held

Corporates

Press Release
27 April, 2023, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 27 April, 2023, 06:00 pm

Related News

264th board meeting of International Leasing held

Press Release
27 April, 2023, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 27 April, 2023, 06:00 pm
264th board meeting of International Leasing held

The Financial Institution International Leasing and Financial Services Limited (ILFSL) organised its 264th board meeting on Wednesday (26 April).

Chairman of the board of directors of ILFSL Md Nazrul Islam Khan presided over the meeting held at the company's head office in Dhaka, reads a press release. 

Independent Directors Syed Abu Naser Bukhtear Ahmed, Md Shafiqul Islam, Learned Senior District and Sessions Judge (Retired), Brigadier General Md Meftaul Karim, Barrister Md Ashraf Ali, Md Enamul Hasan, and its Managing Director (CC) Md Mashiur Rahman were present.

Besides, with the special invitation chairman Shyamal Kanti Ghosh, Chairman, IL Capital Limited, CEO as representative of Shaibal Kanti Chowdhury, Chairman, International Leasing Securities Limited, Md Nurul Islam, Head of Internal Audit Department, Md Abu Bakar Siddique, Chief Financial Officer and Md Asaduzzaman, Company Secretary (CC) were also present. 

In the 264th board meeting, the main topics of discussion were the achievement against monthly targets of 16 departments, implementation, status of rebuilding programme of ILFSL towards retrying confidence of depositors and previous decisions of board along with restructuring of defaulted loan and reaction of new loans.

International Leasing and Financial Services Limited (ILFSL)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Caladiums: The perfect aroid for decor with the vibrant leaves and unique texture.

Aroids: The fascinating world of plants with strange flowers

7h | Earth
Protesters demonstrate against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his nationalist coalition government&#039;s judicial overhaul, in Tel Aviv, Israel, on 25 April 2023. Photo: Reuters

75 years of Israel: A 'Jewish state' to a full theocracy?

5h | Panorama
The dusty, yet shiny world of antiques and collectors in Bangladesh

The dusty, yet shiny world of antiques and collectors in Bangladesh

9h | Panorama
Workers are often pressured to work more hours than what the law allows, despite most countries having statutory working hour laws in place to protect them from being overworked. Photo: TBS

How the world of work is changing

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

The biggest folk fair of the country in Chittagong

The biggest folk fair of the country in Chittagong

12m | TBS Stories
Reasons behind the French Revolution

Reasons behind the French Revolution

7h | TBS Stories
114th season of Jobbarer Boli Khela

114th season of Jobbarer Boli Khela

1d | TBS Stories
How the British looted the jewels of Punjab

How the British looted the jewels of Punjab

22h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Crime

Motorcyclists fined Tk71,000 for violating traffic rules on Padma Bridge

2
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, Russian President Vladimir putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi attend the BRICS summit in Brasilia, Brazil November 13, 2019/ Reuters
Global Economy

Brics draws membership requests from 19 nations before summit

3
Take loans, leave country: How some Ctg businesses avoid paying back
Banking

Take loans, leave country: How some Ctg businesses avoid paying back

4
Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Matarbari welcomes the largest vessel ever arriving at the country

5
Representational Image
Banking

Banks to run from 10am to 5pm after Eid holidays

6
A Ctg shipbreaker and Tk2,000cr of unpaid loan
Crime

A Ctg shipbreaker and Tk2,000cr of unpaid loan