2,500 women receive PM’s gifts through upay on Bangamata’ s birthday

Prime Minister sheikh Hasina today sent gifts to 2,500 financially insolvent women amounting Tk2,000 each through mobile financial service provider upay on the occasion of the 92nd birth anniversary of Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib.

The Ministry of Women and Children Affairs organised a programme at the Osmani Memorial Auditorium where Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina joined virtually from Ganabhaban as the chief guest, reads a press release.

The programme was presided over by Fazilatun Nessa Indira MP, state minister for women and children affairs.

At the program, the Honorable Prime Minister announced sending Tk. 2000 to each of the 2,500 recipients' upay accounts. The recipients can cash out the money from any upay points free of charge as the upay would bear the cash out charge.

Earlier, Jatiyo Mohila Sangstha, a national women's organisation under the Ministry of Women and Children Affairs, selected the number of distressed women for the gifts.

Rezaul Hossain, managing director and chief executive officer of upay said, "We are proud to be a part of this noble initiative. upay is grateful to honorable Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the Ministry of Women and Children Welfare, and the Jatiya Mohila Sangstha for choosing upay to disburse the gifts."

