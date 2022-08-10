2,500 women receive PM’s gifts through upay on Bangamata’ s birthday

Corporates

TBS Report
10 August, 2022, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 10 August, 2022, 04:52 pm

Related News

2,500 women receive PM’s gifts through upay on Bangamata’ s birthday

TBS Report
10 August, 2022, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 10 August, 2022, 04:52 pm
2,500 women receive PM’s gifts through upay on Bangamata’ s birthday

Prime Minister sheikh Hasina today sent gifts to 2,500 financially insolvent women amounting Tk2,000 each through mobile financial service provider upay on the occasion of the 92nd birth anniversary of Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib.

The Ministry of Women and Children Affairs organised a programme at the Osmani Memorial Auditorium where Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina joined virtually from Ganabhaban as the chief guest, reads a press release. 

The programme was presided over by Fazilatun Nessa Indira MP, state minister for women and children affairs.  

At the program, the Honorable Prime Minister announced sending Tk. 2000 to each of the 2,500 recipients' upay accounts. The recipients can cash out the money from any upay points free of charge as the upay would bear the cash out charge.  

Earlier, Jatiyo Mohila Sangstha, a national women's organisation under the Ministry of Women and Children Affairs, selected the number of distressed women for the gifts.

Rezaul Hossain, managing director and chief executive officer of upay said, "We are proud to be a part of this noble initiative. upay is grateful to honorable Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the Ministry of Women and Children Welfare, and the Jatiya Mohila Sangstha for choosing upay to disburse the gifts."  

upay, a subsidiary of United Commercial Bank, launched its operation in March 2021. upay customers enjoy a range of services, including fund transfer, utility bill payment, merchant payment, airtime recharge, traffic-fine payment, Indian visa fee payment, receiving inward remittances, salary and government social safety net, and other value-added financial services.

upay

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The elevated ground is made out of soil on which grass and trees have grown. This grass-covered elevated ground extends to the perimeter of the establishment. Photo: Maruf Raihan

Aman Mosque: Where form and function complement each other

1d | Habitat
Photo: BSS

Begum Fazilatunnessa Mujib . . . woman of moral power

2d | Thoughts
Will Glass Cosmetics be your next skincare holy grail?

Will Glass Cosmetics be your next skincare holy grail?

2d | Brands
Akij Tableware: More than just dishes on a table

Akij Tableware: More than just dishes on a table

2d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Why are we forgetting 'everything'?

Why are we forgetting 'everything'?

1h | Videos
The causes and remedies of malnutrition in the hill population of Bangladesh

The causes and remedies of malnutrition in the hill population of Bangladesh

5h | Videos
Anwar Group of Industries plans to invest Tk5,000cr even in adverse environment (Part 1)

Anwar Group of Industries plans to invest Tk5,000cr even in adverse environment (Part 1)

5h | Videos
Plans to set up tourist spot around the Naogaon ponds

Plans to set up tourist spot around the Naogaon ponds

6h | Videos

Most Read

1
Dollar crisis: BB orders removal of 6 banks’ treasury chiefs 
Banking

Dollar crisis: BB orders removal of 6 banks’ treasury chiefs 

2
Diesel price hiked by Tk34 per litre, Octane by Tk46
Energy

Diesel price hiked by Tk34 per litre, Octane by Tk46

3
Housing projects sprouting up by Dhaka-Mawa expressway
Real Estate

Housing projects sprouting up by Dhaka-Mawa expressway

4
Infographic: TBS
Banking

Dollar rate will be left to market after two months: Governor

5
Photo: Collected
Transport

Will Tokyo’s traffic model solve Dhaka’s gridlocks?

6
Bangladesh to resume talks for Ukrainian wheat import
Economy

Bangladesh to resume talks for Ukrainian wheat import