25 years of glorious journey celebrated at LankaBangla Finance branch offices across the country

Corporates

TBS Report
07 November, 2022, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 07 November, 2022, 04:15 pm

Related News

25 years of glorious journey celebrated at LankaBangla Finance branch offices across the country

TBS Report
07 November, 2022, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 07 November, 2022, 04:15 pm

LankaBangla Finance branch offices across the country celebrated 25 years of the organisation's glorious journey through a simple ceremony organised at the branch office.

The branch manager along with local elites and invited guests, former and current employees of LankaBangla and representatives from electronic and print media attended the programme, reads a press release.

The programme kicked off by cutting a specially prepared cake by the branch managers and the invited guests. This was followed by a note of thanks to the branch employees by the managers for making the journey a delightful experience for LankaBangla customers. They also expressed their profound gratitude to the invited guests, mostly LankaBangla customers, for their support and cooperation over the years.

LankaBangla operates through 27 branches across the country. Embarking on digitisation, the organisation has been able to extend its service to the doorstep of each and every customer. With the trust and reliability of thousands of customers, LankaBangla successfully manages customers' investments, ensuring secured, sustainable returns.

LankaBangla Finance Limited / Anniversary

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

WildWoven Leather Products: Tailoring wallets to your needs

WildWoven Leather Products: Tailoring wallets to your needs

4h | Brands
Samsung Galaxy Flip4 and Fold4: Monarchs of the game of foldables

Samsung Galaxy Flip4 and Fold4: Monarchs of the game of foldables

5h | Brands
A police motorcycle burns during a protest over the death of Mahsa Amini, a woman who died after being arrested by the Islamic republic&#039;s ‘morality police’, in Tehran, Iran on 19 September, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS

Iran's regime cannot be reformed

2h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Target FIFA World Cup: Bangladesh embassy in Qatar upskills migrant drivers

3h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh fails to qualify for T20 World Cup Semis

Bangladesh fails to qualify for T20 World Cup Semis

18h | Videos
How e-commerce works in Bangladesh

How e-commerce works in Bangladesh

19h | Videos
Alia, Ranbir welcome baby girl

Alia, Ranbir welcome baby girl

20h | Videos
Maradona’s ‘Hand of God’ ball goes for auction

Maradona’s ‘Hand of God’ ball goes for auction

23h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: ICC
Sports

Kohli spotted doing 'fake fielding', Nurul says India could have been penalised 5 runs

2
5 restaurants around Dhaka to satisfy your nihari cravings
Food

5 restaurants around Dhaka to satisfy your nihari cravings

3
Global hospital chains investing Tk5000cr aiming medical tourists
Health

Global hospital chains investing Tk5000cr aiming medical tourists

4
How will Bangladesh cope with IMF reform requirements?
Panorama

How will Bangladesh cope with IMF reform requirements?

5
Vorer Pata Editor Ertaza Hassan arrested
Crime

Vorer Pata Editor Ertaza Hassan arrested

6
BSEC again finds Shakib’s involvement in stock manipulation
Stocks

BSEC again finds Shakib’s involvement in stock manipulation