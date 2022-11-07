25 years of glorious journey celebrated at LankaBangla Finance branch offices across the country

LankaBangla Finance branch offices across the country celebrated 25 years of the organisation's glorious journey through a simple ceremony organised at the branch office.

The branch manager along with local elites and invited guests, former and current employees of LankaBangla and representatives from electronic and print media attended the programme, reads a press release.

The programme kicked off by cutting a specially prepared cake by the branch managers and the invited guests. This was followed by a note of thanks to the branch employees by the managers for making the journey a delightful experience for LankaBangla customers. They also expressed their profound gratitude to the invited guests, mostly LankaBangla customers, for their support and cooperation over the years.

LankaBangla operates through 27 branches across the country. Embarking on digitisation, the organisation has been able to extend its service to the doorstep of each and every customer. With the trust and reliability of thousands of customers, LankaBangla successfully manages customers' investments, ensuring secured, sustainable returns.