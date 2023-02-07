25% cashback on Nagad shopping to celebrate Valentine's Day

Corporates

Press Release
07 February, 2023, 02:10 pm
Last modified: 07 February, 2023, 02:15 pm

Related News

25% cashback on Nagad shopping to celebrate Valentine's Day

Press Release
07 February, 2023, 02:10 pm
Last modified: 07 February, 2023, 02:15 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Nagad, a leading mobile financial service provider in Bangladesh, has come up with an exciting cashback offer for its customers in celebration of Valentine's Day. 

People can enjoy up to 25% instant cashback or discount on Nagad payments while purchasing products from different merchants, reads a press release.

Besides, a customer making the highest single-day payment this way will get a couple of air tickets on Dhaka-Cox's Bazar-Dhaka route. 

Starting on Tuesday, the campaign will run until 28 February, while in the case of a few specific merchants, the cashback offer will end on 19 February. 

Customers can avail of this offer by making payments through the Nagad app, USSD *167# and its online payment gateway. 

The air ticket winning opportunity will remain valid till 19 February. 

Nagad users will get cashback while purchasing goods from more than 90 merchants that include Bata, Apex (online), Lotto (online), SSB Leather, Chef's Table, Raymond, KAY KRAFT, and Monarch Mart. 

Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) of Nagad Md Shihab Uddin Chowdhury said, "Valentine's Day is a festival of young minds of people of all ages. Nagad wants to add more colour to people's joy in this festival through this campaign." 

A customer who makes the highest single-day payment will be informed through a phone call about his or her winning the air tickets. 

A maximum of three phone calls will be made. If the winning customer fails to receive the calls, the next one with the highest transactions in a day will be selected. 

Nagad's customer care representatives will ask for NID and some other proof to verify the winning customer's identity. 

The air tickets will be given to customers within seven days after their identities are confirmed through phone calls. 

Winners will get tickets from Biman Bangladesh Airlines. So, the national flag carrier will bear all responsibilities with respect to air tickets.   

Mentionable that Nagad will never ask for PIN or OTP from its customers. Nagad authorities warn their users not to share such secret numbers with any third party.

Nagad / Valentine's Day

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Nimah designed by Compass Architects- Wooden tiles. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

Trendy flooring designs to upgrade any space

7h | Habitat
Benefits of having high ceilings in your new home

Benefits of having high ceilings in your new home

7h | Habitat
Each Reverse Osmosi plant can produce approximately 8,000 litres of drinking water a day for around 250 families. Photo: Sadiqur Rahman

A drop in the ocean of persistent water crisis

8h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Get your partner a lovely present this Valentine's Day

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Challenging time waiting for RMG

Challenging time waiting for RMG

6h | TBS Round Table
"Full Moon Meditation" organized by Department of Theater and Performance Studies, University of Dhaka

"Full Moon Meditation" organized by Department of Theater and Performance Studies, University of Dhaka

6h | TBS Graduates
10 cricketers who have played over 400 T20 matches

10 cricketers who have played over 400 T20 matches

6h | TBS SPORTS
Harry Kane sets two record in one goal

Harry Kane sets two record in one goal

6h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

From 'Made in Bangladesh' to 'Designed in Bangladesh'

2
Leepu realised his love for cars from a young age and for the last 40 years, he has transformed, designed and customised hundreds of cars. Photo: Collected
Panorama

'I am not crazy about cars anymore': Nizamuddin Awlia Leepu

3
Master plan for futuristic Chattogram city in the making
Districts

Master plan for futuristic Chattogram city in the making

4
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) logo is seen outside the headquarters building in Washington, U.S., September 4, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/File Photo
Economy

IMF approves $4.7 billion loan for Bangladesh, calls for ambitious reforms

5
Belal Ahmed new acting chairman of SIBL
Banking

Belal Ahmed new acting chairman of SIBL

6
Photo: Collected
Crime

Prime Distribution MD Mamun arrested in fraud case