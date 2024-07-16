240 agri-entrepreneurs from Rajshahi receive skill development training

A skill development training program, organised by United Commercial Bank PLC (UCB) under the agricultural support scheme 'Bhoroshar Notun Janala', was held at Shah Dine Community Center located in Rajshahi Sadar.

This program was organised for 240 agricultural entrepreneurs hailing from 9 upazilas of the district.

In accordance with the directives of the Bangladesh Bank, UCB PLC has been organizing such training in different districts of the country for promising agricultural entrepreneurs as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative.

Rup Ratan Pine, Executive Director of the Bangladesh Bank's Rajshahi office, was present as the chief guest of the event. ATM Tahmiduzzaman, Additional Managing Director of UCB PLC and Rezaul Karim Siddique, presenter of BTV's agriculture-based show 'Mati O Manush' and an agricultural analyst, were present as special guests. Besides, Bangladesh Bank's Additional Director Abul Kalam Azad; Umme Salma, Deputy Director, Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE), Rajshahi; District Livestock Officer (Rajshahi) Dr. Md. Fazle Rabbi and Md. Jahangir Alam, District Fisheries Officer (Rajshahi), were also present as guests of honor. The program was presided over by Md. Shah Alam Bhuiyan, Deputy Managing Director of UCB PLC.

ATM Tahmiduzzaman, Additional Managing Director of UCB PLC, said, "UCB PLC is organizing skill development training program as per the directives of Bangladesh Bank to upskill agricultural entrepreneurs of different districts through timely knowledge, advice and training. We believe that there is no other way to ensure the country's food security than making farmers and agricultural entrepreneurs efficient. We are very delighted to take up this initiative for agri-entrepreneurs. Through this program, they will get to learn details about modern farming methods and various funding options."

It is mentionable that UCB PLC has already implemented several initiatives under its 'Bhoroshar Notun Janala' project for the convenience of the farmers. These include plantation of different varieties of trees, training for agri-entrepreneurs, distribution of agro-related smart devices such as the AI-driven 'Aro Maas (MoreFish)' device, promotion of maize farming as an alternative crop to tobacco, installation of lightning arresters to protect against lightning and distribution of food production machinery in different areas (free of cost) of the country