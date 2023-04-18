24 students receive Huawei Buet ICT Academy Certification

Photo: Courtesy

The first batch of "Huawei Buet ICT Academy" has successfully completed its four months of training this week, reads a press release.

As a completion of this firm training, 24 students have been awarded certifications from the academy, reads a press release.

The certification was handed to the students by Satya Prasad Majumder, vice chancellor and Prof Abdul Jabbar Khan, pro-vice-chancellor and Zhangcheng, director of Huawei South Asia Enterprise Partner Development and Management Department.

Najia Samantha Islam, manager, Public Affairs, South Asia Public Relations Department and other academia and officials of Buet were also present at the event.

Starting in January 2023, the training for the first batch was focused on Routing and Switching (IP Networks) and 5G (Cellular and Mobile Networks).

Huawei Authorized Information and Network Academy (HAINA) coordinated the course and certification.

Of the 24 students, 14 have completed training in Routing and Switching, and 10 have finished training on 5G.

In addition, the participants got the opportunity to communicate with more than 3,000 global instructors. Further, the academy aims to cover 83 certification programs on 19 different subjects in the next batches.

On this occasion, Satya Prasad Majumder, vice chancellor of Buet, shared, "Academic knowledge itself is not enough for the students anymore. Thus, collaborating with Huawei will expose the students to practical scenarios and knowledge."

"Moreover, gaining international certificates benefits the students by opening a wide range of job opportunities and preparing them for future employment", opined Satya Prasad Majumder.

Zhangcheng from Huawei said: "Huawei has been always devoted to developing a better ICT talent ecosystem in Bangladesh and equipping them with relevant ICT skills. We are pleased to see the interest of youth showed in this academy. Congratulations to all the participants of the first batch who finished the training."

It is mentionable that Huawei South Asia has been setting up ICT Academy in collaboration with different universities as part of their commitment to developing an ICT ecosystem.

Huawei has recently established its 6th ICT Academy at Cuet in Bangladesh to enhance ICT-related skills among young learners.