The 23rd Annual General Meeting of ICB Asset Management Company Limited (a subsidiary of ICB) was held on 7 October 2023, Saturday, at 12pm in Grand Summit-2 (Level-6), Dhaka Regency Hotel & Resort Ltd., Airport Road, Nikunja-2, Dhaka.

The meeting was presided over by Professor Dr. Md. Kismatul Ahsan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Company. Chief Executive Officer Mahmuda Akhter and other Directors/Shareholders of the Company were present in the meeting, reads a press release.

The annual accounts of the company for the year ended 30 June 2023 were approved in the meeting.

During FY 2022-23, the Company earned a net profit of Tk66.72 crore. Earnings per share of Tk100 each stood at Tk.169.45. The Shareholders approved a 150% dividend (100% cash & 50% Stock) per share for FY 2022-23 in the meeting.