2,349 graduates receive degrees at 24th convocation of IUB

Independent University, Bangladesh (IUB) held its 24th Convocation on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at the Bangabandhu Bangladesh–China Friendship Exhibition Center in Purbachal New Town near Dhaka. Education Minister Dr. Dipu Moni, MP, conferred the degrees upon the graduates on behalf of the Honorable President of the People's Republic of Bangladesh and the Chancellor of Universities.

In her address, Dr. Dipu Moni said, "We are telling the universities to move towards modular education. One might have earned a degree, but the knowledge they gained may not be applicable after five years. Then, they may not be able to return to the campus to get another degree. For this reason, a blended education master plan is being created. By taking advantage of this, our students will be able to acquire new skills from their workplaces, continually re-skill, and up-skill themselves through short courses, diplomas, and various other means."

Prof. Dr. Biswajit Chanda, Member of the University Grants Commission of Bangladesh, said, "Honorable Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has expressed her determination to build a 'Smart Bangladesh' by the year 2041. To realize this determination, every citizen and every institution must play a smart role. For a Smart Bangladesh, every sector including governance and economy must be made smart. Every student must play a sophisticated role to become a smart citizen."

Eminent Writer Ms. Selina Hossain, President, Bangla Academy, who attended the program as the Convocation Speaker, said, "No person's life is easy. The path of life is not straight like a line. There are many highs and lows, rises and falls, pits and bumps; sometimes one has to climb mountains, sometimes cross seas, and there are plenty of rivers, streams, canals, and marshes. In other words, the path is not that comfortable; instead, one has to endure many hardships. Don't be afraid, these things exist in everyone's life. The more obstacles and adversities you overcome, the braver and stronger you will become."

Mr. Abdul Hai Sarker, Chairman of the IUB Board of Trustees, said, "Transitioning from the role of a student to an alumni marks a momentous step in your journey. Remember that your affiliation with IUB is not solely confined to your time as a student, but extends far beyond carrying the legacy and the impact of our shared community. I believe that the torch that you are carrying now will illuminate the name of IUB on both local and global platforms."

Mrs. Nilufer Zafarullah, Chairman of the Education, Science, Technology and Cultural Development Trust (ESTCDT), said, "Many of our graduates from the 24th Convocation are already on their way to pursuing higher studies at some of the most prestigious universities around the world, while others are making their marks in other professional fields. Your achievements in academics, sports, and extracurricular activities have brought glory and pride to IUB, creating a legacy that will inspire future generations of students."

Vice Chancellor Tanweer Hasan, PhD said, "Bangladesh is transforming fast and the story of our economic success is discussed around the globe. As a higher education institution, IUB has been doing its part in contributing to the national pursuit of Vision 2041 that encompasses sustainable development and building a Smart Bangladesh. To that end, we strive to ensure that our students grow up as individuals who have a strong liberal arts foundation and are technologically competent, globally conscious and environmentally responsible."

Pro-Vice Chancellor Prof. Niaz Ahmed Khan, PhD delivered the vote of thanks. The program was moderated by Md. Anwarul Islam, PhD, Registrar, IUB. Khandker Md. Iftekhar Haider, Treasurer, IUB and the Deans also spoke at the program.

A total of 2,349 students graduated in the 24th Convocation, of whom 1,860 are from the undergraduate level and 489 from the graduate level. Saraf Saiyara, a graduate of the Department of Life Sciences received the Chancellor's Gold Medal and was named the Valedictorian. Alison Claudia Diaz, a student of the Department of Economics also received the Chancellor's Gold Medal for her outstanding result. Shuddha Srimoyee Das of the Department of Social Sciences and Humanities won the All-Rounder Award.

Wasiul Hoque, Aasima Kamal Mowni, Nawar Nasar Khan, Labiba Fairooz, Fatima Sadri, Rezaul Khan Ahad and Tazwar Bin Saleh received awards for Top Performance at School Level (undergraduate) while Md. Rezanul Haque, Md. Iftadul Islam Sakib, Farlina Ahmed, Jahanara Tariq, Monica Kabir and Md. Mehedi Hasan received the Top Achievers Awards for outstanding results at the graduate level.

In addition to the academic achievements, IUB recognized outstanding performance in extra and co-curricular activities. S. M. Shahariar Kabir bagged the Cultural Activities Award; Intishar Mostafa Chowdhury and Tanin Rahman Tushar won the Sports Activities Awards; and Nusrat Tangima Ahmed and Sharnila Nuzhat Kabir received the Community Service Awards.

IUB trustees, parents, guardians, faculty members and officials of IUB were also present at the convocation ceremony. After the main program, popular singers Kona and Pritom performed in a cultural event.