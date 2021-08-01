22nd AGM of Standard Bank Limited held

The 22nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Standard Bank Limited was held virtually on Thursday.

The Shareholders who were present at the AGM duly approved all agendas including 2.5% stock and 2.5% cash dividend for the year 2020, said a press release.

Kazi Akram Uddin Ahmed, chairman of the Board of Directors of the Bank, former International Director of Lions Clubs International & former President of FBCCI presided over the meeting.

Vice-Chairman Ashok Kumar Saha, Directors Messers Kamal Mostafa Chowdhury, Ferozur Rahman, Md MonzurAlam, SAM Hossain, Mohammed Abdul Aziz, Al-Haj Mohammed Shamsul Alam, Gulzar Ahmed, Md Zahedul Hoque, Al-Haj Mohd. Yousuf Chowdhury, Ferdous Ali Khan, Kazi Khurram Ahmed, Md Abul Hossain and Najmul Huq Chaudhury, Managing Director & CEO Khondoker Rashed Maqsood, Additional Managing Director Md Touhidul Alam Khan, Deputy Managing Director Mohammad Rafiqul Islam, a large number of Shareholders and Partner of External Auditor of the Bank M/s ShafiqBasak& Co Shafiqul Islam FCA, Independent Scrutinizer Iqbal Hossain FCA joined the meeting on a virtual platform.

Acting Company Secretary Md. Ali Reza FCMA, CIPA conducted the AGM.

Chairman Kazi Akram Uddin Ahmed briefly presented the business indicators of the Bank and Directors' Report for the year 2020 before the Hon'ble Shareholders. He sincerely thanked all the esteemed clients and Shareholders of the Bank for their active participation and sincere cooperation as well as wished them all the best and advised them to maintain social distancing during this corona pandemic period.

The Managing Director & CEO Khondoker Rashed Maqsood delivered a welcome speech to the shareholders at the outset of the meeting.