22nd AGM of Standard Bank Limited held

Corporates

TBS Report
01 August, 2021, 11:55 am
Last modified: 01 August, 2021, 12:54 pm

Related News

22nd AGM of Standard Bank Limited held

The Shareholders who were present at the AGM duly approved all agendas including 2.5% stock and 2.5% cash dividend for the year 2020

TBS Report
01 August, 2021, 11:55 am
Last modified: 01 August, 2021, 12:54 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The 22nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Standard Bank Limited was held virtually on Thursday. 

The Shareholders who were present at the AGM duly approved all agendas including 2.5% stock and 2.5% cash dividend for the year 2020, said a press release.

Kazi Akram Uddin Ahmed, chairman of the Board of Directors of the Bank, former International Director of Lions Clubs International & former President of FBCCI presided over the meeting.

Vice-Chairman Ashok Kumar Saha, Directors Messers Kamal Mostafa Chowdhury, Ferozur Rahman, Md MonzurAlam, SAM Hossain, Mohammed Abdul Aziz, Al-Haj Mohammed Shamsul Alam, Gulzar Ahmed, Md Zahedul Hoque, Al-Haj Mohd. Yousuf Chowdhury, Ferdous Ali Khan, Kazi Khurram Ahmed, Md Abul Hossain and Najmul Huq Chaudhury, Managing Director & CEO Khondoker Rashed Maqsood, Additional Managing Director Md Touhidul Alam Khan, Deputy Managing Director Mohammad Rafiqul Islam, a large number of Shareholders and Partner of External Auditor of the Bank M/s ShafiqBasak& Co Shafiqul Islam FCA, Independent Scrutinizer Iqbal Hossain FCA joined the meeting on a virtual platform.

Acting Company Secretary Md. Ali Reza FCMA, CIPA conducted the AGM.

Chairman Kazi Akram Uddin Ahmed briefly presented the business indicators of the Bank and Directors' Report for the year 2020 before the Hon'ble Shareholders. He sincerely thanked all the esteemed clients and Shareholders of the Bank for their active participation and sincere cooperation as well as wished them all the best and advised them to maintain social distancing during this corona pandemic period.

The Managing Director & CEO  Khondoker Rashed Maqsood delivered a welcome speech to the shareholders at the outset of the meeting.

Standard Bank Limited (SBL) / Standard Bank Limited / Annual General Meeting (AGM) / Annual General Meeting

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Today: Dengue fear spreads

TBS Today: Dengue fear spreads

20h | Videos
The mosque at Lalbagh fort you may not have seen before

The mosque at Lalbagh fort you may not have seen before

22h | Videos
Tokyo Olympics in the eyes of an expatriate Bangladeshi photographer

Tokyo Olympics in the eyes of an expatriate Bangladeshi photographer

22h | Videos
Bangladesh tops in illegal migration to Europe

Bangladesh tops in illegal migration to Europe

22h | Videos

Most Read

1
SSC, HSC examinations to be held on three subjects
Education

SSC, HSC examinations to be held on three subjects

2
Humayun Ahmed's family sends legal notice to Grameenphone
Glitz

Humayun Ahmed's family sends legal notice to Grameenphone

3
Photo: Collected.
Education

Assignments for 2022 SSC, HSC candidates suspended

4
What Jamuna Group says regarding investment in Evaly
Corporates

What Jamuna Group says regarding investment in Evaly

5
Owning, trading in cryptocurrency not a crime: Bangladesh Bank
Bangladesh

Owning, trading in cryptocurrency not a crime: Bangladesh Bank

6
Photo: Zia Chowdhury/TBS
Crime

Helena Jahangir arrested; liquor, casino materials seized from her house