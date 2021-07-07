22nd AGM of FSIBL held

First Security Islami Bank Limited (FSIBL) held its 22nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) virtually on Wednesday.

During the AGM, 5% Cash Dividend and 5% Stock Dividend (Bonus Share) have been approved to the Shareholders for the year 2020, said an FSIBL press release.

Chairman of Board of Directors of First Security Islami Bank Limited Mohammed Saiful Alam, Vice Chairman of FSIBL Mohammed Abdul Maleque, Chairman of Shariah Council of the bank Professor Dr Mohammad Gias Uddin Talukder, Managing Director of the bank Syed Waseque Md Ali, Company Secretary Oli Kamal, members of the board along with and shareholders of the bank were present during the meeting.