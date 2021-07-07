22nd AGM of FSIBL held

Corporates

TBS Report
07 July, 2021, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 07 July, 2021, 06:12 pm

22nd AGM of FSIBL held

TBS Report
07 July, 2021, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 07 July, 2021, 06:12 pm
22nd AGM of FSIBL held

First Security Islami Bank Limited (FSIBL) held its 22nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) virtually on Wednesday.

During the AGM, 5% Cash Dividend and 5% Stock Dividend (Bonus Share) have been approved to the Shareholders for the year 2020, said an FSIBL press release.

Chairman of Board of Directors of First Security Islami Bank Limited Mohammed Saiful Alam, Vice Chairman of FSIBL Mohammed Abdul Maleque, Chairman of Shariah Council of the bank Professor Dr Mohammad Gias Uddin Talukder, Managing Director of the bank Syed Waseque Md Ali, Company Secretary Oli Kamal, members of the board along with and shareholders of the bank were present during the meeting.

FSIBL

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

More Videos from TBS

Achieving export target through diversification

Achieving export target through diversification

3h | Videos
TBS Stories: Bollywood tragedy king Dilip Kumar passes away

TBS Stories: Bollywood tragedy king Dilip Kumar passes away

5h | Videos
TBS News: Transport workers are suffering for lockdown

TBS News: Transport workers are suffering for lockdown

5h | Videos
TBS News: School of hope in Gabtoli bus terminal

TBS News: School of hope in Gabtoli bus terminal

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Hossain Zillur Rahman. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

‘Most private sector employers say they are not getting DU graduates with appropriate skills’

2
Most banks post moderate half-yearly operating profits
Banking

Most banks post moderate half-yearly operating profits

3
Evaly refunds come with long post-dated cheques
Corporates

Evaly refunds come with long post-dated cheques

4
Dr Fakrul Alam. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

‘You can’t compare DU to even the best private universities’

5
An aerial view of the under-construction single port mooring with a double pipeline surrounded by green hills in Cox’s Bazar. Photo: Abul Kashem/TBS
Economy

Cox’s Bazar: An economic game-changer in the making

6
Japan Tobacco’s huge FDI can’t find footing in Bangladesh
Economy

Japan Tobacco’s huge FDI can’t find footing in Bangladesh