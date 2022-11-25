22 persons, orgs get Bangladesh-WICCI Awards

The Bangladesh-India Business Council has conferred the Bangladesh-WICCI Awards on 22 outstanding personalities and impactful organisations of Bangladesh and five other countries.

Salman F Rahman, prime minister's adviser on private industry and investment, was the chief guest at the award giving ceremony in the concluding session of the "International Women Entrepreneurs' Summit (IWES) 2022" on Thursday.

Among the awardees, seven international individuals are Dato Tom Abang Saufi, chairman, National Art Gallery, Malaysia; Kaori Sasaki, founder and CEO, eWoman, Japan; Yumna Rasheed, Maldives; Aishath Azleena Ameen, Maldives; Anina Ho, CEO, QonBay, Hong Kong; Jingwen Nicole Mao, founder & CEO, Tiger New Energy, China; Pauline Ngan, deputy chairman and managing director, Mainland Headwear Holdings Limited, China.

Besides, Walton Hi-Tech Industries PLC has been awarded in the Iconic Companies Creating a Better World for All- Access to Technology category; NAGAD in the Access to Finance category and Oikko Foundation in the Iconic Companies Creating a Better World for All- Education & Skills development category.

Moreover, SOS Children's Village International in Bangladesh in the Young Innovators Creating a Better World for All- Education & Skills development category; Ayman Sadiq, founder and CEO of 10 Minutes School, and Bangladesh Women's National Football Team in the Young Innovators Creating a Better World for All category.

Besides, Artist and Fashion Designer Kuhu Plamondon in the Exceptional Women of Excellence in Fashion and Crafts category; Nadia Samdani, president of Samdani Art Foundation and director of Dhaka Art Summit, in the Art and Culture category; Shomi Kaiser, president eCAB and managing director of Dhanshiri Communications Ltd, in ICT category; Pran RFL Director Uzma Chowdhury and Berger Paints Bangladesh CEO Rupali Chowdhury, in business category, Runa Khan, founder and executive director of Friendship, in Health, Education & Social Development category; Srimoti Shaha was awarded in the health category for recognising Kumudini's contribution for developing the health care workforce and facilities.

Additionally, Shopna Bhowmick, regional head, Marks and Spencer Bangladesh and India, Outstanding Women in Business category; while reserved seat MP and renowned actress Suborna Mustafa in the Iconic Women Creating a Better World for All Category.

The Bangladesh-India Business Council (Bibc) and the Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (Bida) jointly organised the two-day-long summit at Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden in the capital for the first time in Bangladesh.

Women's Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (WICCI) is a premier National Business Chamber for Women envisioning Global Impact for Women Entrepreneurs, Businesswomen and Professionals from all walks of life.

By establishing a network between nearly 2.50 lakh women members in 120 countries, they are working with a philanthropic spirit in the formation of industrial entrepreneurs and women leadership as well as women's empowerment.