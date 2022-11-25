22 persons, orgs get Bangladesh-WICCI Awards

Corporates

TBS Report
25 November, 2022, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 25 November, 2022, 11:34 pm

Related News

22 persons, orgs get Bangladesh-WICCI Awards

The awards were given at the concluding session of the “International Women Entrepreneurs' Summit” in Dhaka

TBS Report
25 November, 2022, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 25 November, 2022, 11:34 pm
22 persons, orgs get Bangladesh-WICCI Awards

The Bangladesh-India Business Council has conferred the Bangladesh-WICCI Awards on 22 outstanding personalities and impactful organisations of Bangladesh and five other countries.

Salman F Rahman, prime minister's adviser on private industry and investment, was the chief guest at the award giving ceremony in the concluding session of the "International Women Entrepreneurs' Summit (IWES) 2022" on Thursday.

Among the awardees, seven international individuals are Dato Tom Abang Saufi, chairman, National Art Gallery, Malaysia; Kaori Sasaki, founder and CEO, eWoman, Japan; Yumna Rasheed, Maldives; Aishath Azleena Ameen, Maldives; Anina Ho, CEO, QonBay, Hong Kong; Jingwen Nicole Mao, founder & CEO, Tiger New Energy, China; Pauline Ngan, deputy chairman and managing director, Mainland Headwear Holdings Limited, China.

Besides, Walton Hi-Tech Industries PLC has been awarded in the Iconic Companies Creating a Better World for All- Access to Technology category; NAGAD in the Access to Finance category and Oikko Foundation in the Iconic Companies Creating a Better World for All- Education & Skills development category. 

Moreover, SOS Children's Village International in Bangladesh in the Young Innovators Creating a Better World for All- Education & Skills development category; Ayman Sadiq, founder and CEO of 10 Minutes School, and  Bangladesh Women's National Football Team in the Young Innovators Creating a Better World for All category.

Besides, Artist and Fashion Designer Kuhu Plamondon in the Exceptional Women of Excellence in Fashion and Crafts category; Nadia Samdani, president of Samdani Art Foundation and director of Dhaka Art Summit, in the Art and Culture category; Shomi Kaiser, president eCAB and managing director of Dhanshiri Communications Ltd, in ICT category; Pran RFL Director Uzma Chowdhury and Berger Paints Bangladesh CEO Rupali Chowdhury,  in business category, Runa Khan, founder and executive director of Friendship, in Health, Education & Social Development category; Srimoti Shaha was awarded in the health category for recognising Kumudini's contribution for developing the health care workforce and facilities. 

Additionally, Shopna Bhowmick, regional head, Marks and Spencer Bangladesh and India, Outstanding Women in Business category; while reserved seat MP and renowned actress Suborna Mustafa in the Iconic Women Creating a Better World for All Category.

The Bangladesh-India Business Council (Bibc) and the Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (Bida) jointly organised the two-day-long summit at Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden in the capital for the first time in Bangladesh.

Women's Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (WICCI) is a premier National Business Chamber for Women envisioning Global Impact for Women Entrepreneurs, Businesswomen and Professionals from all walks of life.

By establishing a network between nearly 2.50 lakh women members in 120 countries, they are working with a philanthropic spirit in the formation of industrial entrepreneurs and women leadership as well as women's empowerment.

Top News

WICCI / Award

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

MrBeast is writing a new consumer playbook

MrBeast is writing a new consumer playbook

8h | Panorama
Jeremy Daum and Moritz Rudolf. Sketch: TBS

The global ambitions of Chinese law

10h | Thoughts
Photo: Collected

Bajwa’s incorrect interpretation of history

12h | Panorama
Photo:Farud Farabi

Exploring heritages and histories in West Bengal’s Nadia

13h | Explorer

More Videos from TBS

Why Brazil in football is popular around the world

Why Brazil in football is popular around the world

1h | Videos
Traditional kabab neighborhood of Mohammadpur

Traditional kabab neighborhood of Mohammadpur

2h | Videos
Damal movie review

Damal movie review

3h | Videos
Cristiano Ronaldo makes history

Cristiano Ronaldo makes history

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
Picture: TBS/SAP
Infrastructure

Govt to decide on metro rail inauguration Sunday

2
Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman
Health

Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman

3
Photo: Courtesy
Sports

Ghanim Al Muftah: The boy who stole the show in WC opening ceremony alongside Morgan Freeman

4
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Traffic to be restricted in Dhaka Cantonment on 21 Nov

5
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Airport Road partially closed to commuters for 72hrs

6
Red alert as two death row convicts escape Dhaka court
Bangladesh

Red alert as two death row convicts escape Dhaka court