Up to 22% cashback offered on Nagad payment during WC

Mobile financial service provider Nagad has offered up to 22% instant cashback on payment against the purchase of electronics, restaurants, and lifestyle products of 50 selected brands.

The offer under the campaign 'Payment Cholbe, Bishwa Cup Jombe' (Payment will be available during the World Cup, reads a press release.

However, customers have to buy from 20 selected merchants of electronic goods to avail the offer, the release added.

The merchants include Xiaomi Bangladesh, Butterfly Limited, Ryans Computers, Best Electronics, Vision Emporium, Transcom Digital, MK Electronics, Vision, Minister, Vista Electronics, Electro Mart, Electra International, Jamuna Electronics, Excl E-Store, Techland, Dasel, Computer Kitchen, Next Communication, Esquire, and Khan Electronics.

Any customer will be able to get the cashback as per the offer for payment through Nagad app or by dialing *167# (USSD). However, this offer can be availed for purchase from Excel E-Store via only Nagad online payment. The policy of each merchant will be applicable to the offer under this campaign.

In the lifestyle category Nagad customers can buy from Sailor, U-Turn, Qrius, Gentle Park, MS Range Fashion, Smartex, Sports World, Bell Outfitters, Isra Fashion, and Duranta. In this category, Nagad customers can get 20 percent instant cashback or discount.

From the restaurant category, Nagad customers can enjoy another exciting 20 percent cashback offer buying from Shawrma House, Burger Express, Tasty Treat, Chef's Table, BFC, North End, Chapwala, Cafe Bayezid, Cafe Caf, and Grand Mughal. Nagad customers can avail of the offer from the restaurants' own offer policies till 15 November. Nagad customers can enjoy the offer multiple times.

Nagad Chief Business Officer Sheikh Aminur Rahman said about the campaign offer, "The joys of the world cup can increase if anyone buys a new television set, orders food with loved ones, and purchases clothes. Nagad wants to help customers easily purchase such commodities from any part of the country and save some money. Nagad customers can get the offers all across the country from the three mentioned categories."