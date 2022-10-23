Up to 22% cashback offered on Nagad payment during WC

Corporates

TBS Report
23 October, 2022, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 23 October, 2022, 06:31 pm

Related News

Up to 22% cashback offered on Nagad payment during WC

TBS Report
23 October, 2022, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 23 October, 2022, 06:31 pm

Mobile financial service provider Nagad has offered up to 22% instant cashback on payment against the purchase of electronics, restaurants, and lifestyle products of 50 selected brands. 

The offer under the campaign 'Payment Cholbe, Bishwa Cup Jombe' (Payment will be available during the World Cup, reads a press release. 

However, customers have to buy from 20 selected merchants of electronic goods to avail the offer, the release added.

The merchants include Xiaomi Bangladesh, Butterfly Limited, Ryans Computers, Best Electronics, Vision Emporium, Transcom Digital, MK Electronics, Vision, Minister, Vista Electronics, Electro Mart, Electra International, Jamuna Electronics, Excl E-Store, Techland, Dasel, Computer Kitchen, Next Communication, Esquire, and Khan Electronics.

Any customer will be able to get the cashback as per the offer for payment through Nagad app or by dialing *167# (USSD). However, this offer can be availed for purchase from Excel E-Store via only Nagad online payment. The policy of each merchant will be applicable to the offer under this campaign.

In the lifestyle category Nagad customers can buy from Sailor, U-Turn, Qrius, Gentle Park, MS Range Fashion, Smartex, Sports World, Bell Outfitters, Isra Fashion, and Duranta. In this category, Nagad customers can get 20 percent instant cashback or discount.

From the restaurant category, Nagad customers can enjoy another exciting 20 percent cashback offer buying from Shawrma House, Burger Express, Tasty Treat, Chef's Table, BFC, North End, Chapwala, Cafe Bayezid, Cafe Caf, and Grand Mughal. Nagad customers can avail of the offer from the restaurants' own offer policies till 15 November. Nagad customers can enjoy the offer multiple times.    

Nagad Chief Business Officer Sheikh Aminur Rahman said about the campaign offer, "The joys of the world cup can increase if anyone buys a new television set, orders food with loved ones, and purchases clothes. Nagad wants to help customers easily purchase such commodities from any part of the country and save some money. Nagad customers can get the offers all across the country from the three mentioned categories."

Nagad

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Chef&#039;s Table Courtside at United City, Madani Avenue. Photo: Courtesy

Chef’s Table: Take your taste buds on a world tour

9h | Food
Graphics: TBS

Chabot-Khanna resolution and 1971 Genocide

7h | Panorama
As Kharge will soon discover, the presidency of a national party in the Modi era is a poisoned chalice. Photo: Reuters

Modi has little to fear from new Congress leader

4h | Panorama
Tourists would actively participate in preparing the meals so they get a taste of rural lifestyle. Photo: Sarah Steiner

Taabu Ekduaria: Setting the pathway to village tourism

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Actor Fazlur Rahman Babu's analysis of India-Pakistan match

Actor Fazlur Rahman Babu's analysis of India-Pakistan match

1h | Videos
Can Sitrang turn into a super cyclone?

Can Sitrang turn into a super cyclone?

1h | Videos
The flyover that made it easy to commute in Dhaka

The flyover that made it easy to commute in Dhaka

6h | Videos
Key factors of Pakistan-India match

Key factors of Pakistan-India match

6h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo:Courtesy
Bangladesh

Number of visa applications in Bangladesh up by 160%: VFS Global

2
Hussin Alam giving a lecture to the students at the British Graduate College of Wroclaw. Photo: Courtesy
Pursuit

How a madrasa student from Magura founded a college in Poland

3
Nora Fatehi denied permission again to perform in Dhaka
Splash

Nora Fatehi denied permission again to perform in Dhaka

4
Photo: Collected
Economy

Big stores in Gulshan, Banani found selling counterfeit products

5
Polish retailer LPP’s 100 Bangladeshi suppliers in trouble over payment delays
RMG

Polish retailer LPP’s 100 Bangladeshi suppliers in trouble over payment delays

6
Wonderful waterfalls of Chattogram
Explorer

Wonderful waterfalls of Chattogram