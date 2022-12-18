Up to 22% cashback, discount on Nagad payments for Victory Day

Corporates

Press Release
18 December, 2022, 04:00 pm
Last modified: 18 December, 2022, 04:02 pm

Related News

Up to 22% cashback, discount on Nagad payments for Victory Day

Press Release
18 December, 2022, 04:00 pm
Last modified: 18 December, 2022, 04:02 pm
Up to 22% cashback, discount on Nagad payments for Victory Day

On the occasion of Victory Day, Nagad has come up with instant cashback or discount of up to 22% on purchases of goods from around 6,000 outlets of 300 different brands.

Using their Nagad wallets, customers can enjoy this offer while buying groceries, lifestyle products, furniture and accessories, electronics and food from restaurants - both from outlets located across the country as well as online, said a press release. 

The campaign, "Utshober Khushi Nagad-e Beshi", which was launched on 15 December, will run till 31 December.  

What is more exciting is that Nagad users can also avail of this special cashback on purchases of electronics products and gadgets of popular brands, such as Walton, Rangs, Rayans, Jamuna Electronics, Samsung, Xiaomi, Star Tech, Vision Electronics, Transcom Digital, etc.    

Likewise, there is also attractive cashback of up to 22% on shopping for lifestyle products from popular brands, such as Bata, Apex, Bay Emporium, Lotto, Top Ten, Bishwo Rang, Gentle Park, Sailor, Artisan and SaRa Lifestyle.

Besides, customers will also enjoy instant cashback on Nagad payments for food items bought from specific restaurants, including KFC, BFC, Burger King, Tasty Treat, Madchef, Cheese, Pagla Baburchi, Pizza Hut and Star Kabab.

To get more convenience in shopping while staying at home, customers can avail of up to 30% cashback or discount on online payments with Nagad on certain e-commerce platforms, such as Daraz, Monarch Mart, Othoba.com, Rokomari, Chaldal, and Pathao.

There is also a Tk100 cashback offer for Nagad users while making a minimum grocery purchase of Tk1,500 from selected super shops, including Shwapno and Meena Bazar. 

Besides, customers can enjoy up to 16% instant cashback on purchases from selected pharmacies, such as Lazz Pharma, Tamanna Pharmacy and Arogga. 

This campaign marking the Victory Day will run as per specific brands' or merchants' own offer policy. 

Talking about this campaign, Chief Business Officer of Nagad Sheikh Aminur Rahman said, "Victory Day is a day of happiness and achievement for our nation. We have launched this campaign to share such happiness with our customers." 

"We hope our customers will be happy with this offer and benefit even a little," he added.

Nagad / cashback

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Moroccan players showed support for Palestine by celebrating with Palestine&#039;s flag. photo: Collected/Twitter

Not just a game: Why sports and politics cannot be separated

3h | Panorama
As the wedding season is dawning on us, the demand for both rented and pre-owned items is surging. Photo: Tirtha Biswas/Filmism

Why not rent your wedding attire?

6h | Mode
TBS Illustration

Tips to prevent excessive skin drying in winter

5h | Mode
There are four or five such sculpture shops in Savar that do commissioned work and take orders to make animal statues and sculptures. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

When art is not art anymore

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Can Mbappe win a consecutive World Cup?

Can Mbappe win a consecutive World Cup?

52m | TBS SPORTS
Can Messi win the World Cup?

Can Messi win the World Cup?

1h | TBS SPORTS
Little devil Griezmann

Little devil Griezmann

2h | TBS SPORTS
A meal for a good deed

A meal for a good deed

6h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan
Jobs

Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan

2
Maliha Fairooz. Illustration: TBS
Explorer

Maliha Fairooz, the Bangladeshi solo traveller who explored 100 countries

3
Currently, Bangladesh has more than 50% excess electricity generation capacity, resulting in high capacity payments. PHOTO: MUMIT M
Energy

Payra Power Plant's coal import bills, loan payment stuck over dollar crisis

4
The global economy has witnessed the lowest global growth in 2019 since the 2009 recession. Photo: Bloomberg
Economy

Moody's places Bangladesh’s Ba3 ratings under review for downgrade

5
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Japanese tech to raise Dhaka airport's ground handling capacity

6
Bank Asia sues Western Marine Shipyard to recover Tk505cr
Economy

Bank Asia sues Western Marine Shipyard to recover Tk505cr