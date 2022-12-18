Up to 22% cashback, discount on Nagad payments for Victory Day

On the occasion of Victory Day, Nagad has come up with instant cashback or discount of up to 22% on purchases of goods from around 6,000 outlets of 300 different brands.

Using their Nagad wallets, customers can enjoy this offer while buying groceries, lifestyle products, furniture and accessories, electronics and food from restaurants - both from outlets located across the country as well as online, said a press release.

The campaign, "Utshober Khushi Nagad-e Beshi", which was launched on 15 December, will run till 31 December.

What is more exciting is that Nagad users can also avail of this special cashback on purchases of electronics products and gadgets of popular brands, such as Walton, Rangs, Rayans, Jamuna Electronics, Samsung, Xiaomi, Star Tech, Vision Electronics, Transcom Digital, etc.

Likewise, there is also attractive cashback of up to 22% on shopping for lifestyle products from popular brands, such as Bata, Apex, Bay Emporium, Lotto, Top Ten, Bishwo Rang, Gentle Park, Sailor, Artisan and SaRa Lifestyle.

Besides, customers will also enjoy instant cashback on Nagad payments for food items bought from specific restaurants, including KFC, BFC, Burger King, Tasty Treat, Madchef, Cheese, Pagla Baburchi, Pizza Hut and Star Kabab.

To get more convenience in shopping while staying at home, customers can avail of up to 30% cashback or discount on online payments with Nagad on certain e-commerce platforms, such as Daraz, Monarch Mart, Othoba.com, Rokomari, Chaldal, and Pathao.

There is also a Tk100 cashback offer for Nagad users while making a minimum grocery purchase of Tk1,500 from selected super shops, including Shwapno and Meena Bazar.

Besides, customers can enjoy up to 16% instant cashback on purchases from selected pharmacies, such as Lazz Pharma, Tamanna Pharmacy and Arogga.

This campaign marking the Victory Day will run as per specific brands' or merchants' own offer policy.

Talking about this campaign, Chief Business Officer of Nagad Sheikh Aminur Rahman said, "Victory Day is a day of happiness and achievement for our nation. We have launched this campaign to share such happiness with our customers."

"We hope our customers will be happy with this offer and benefit even a little," he added.