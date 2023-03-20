21st Convocation of AIUB

21st Convocation of AIUB

21st Convocation of AIUB

The 21st Convocation Ceremony of the American International University-Bangladesh (AIUB) was held on 19  March 2023 at AIUB's permanent Campus in Kuril, Dhaka.

President Abdul Hamid who's also the chancellor of the university authorized the Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni to preside over the ceremony and confer the certificate to the graduates, reads a press release. 

A total of 4722 graduates successfully completed all academic requirements and were conferred degrees at the 21st Convocation. 

The President of the Asian Institute of Technology (AIT), Thailand, Professor Kazuo Yamamoto, graced the event and was one of the speakers. 

Deputy Minister of Education Mohibul Hassan Chowdhury was a special guest at the event.

The Chairman of the Board of Trustees of AIUB, Ishtiaque Abedin in his welcome speech thanked the graduates for their journey. 

Professor Dr Md. Abdur Rahman, Pro-Vice Chancellor of AIUB said, "Please strive to create a positive and supportive environment for yourselves and those around you."  

Dipu Moni in her speech congratulated the graduates and praised AIUB. She said AIUB's ongoing activities prove that it is a technology-driven, student-centric and future-oriented university.

In this 21st Convocation national-level cricket player Khondaker Sakib Al-Hassan, Md. Mahmud Ullah, Kamrul Islam Rabbi, Md. Anamul Haque Bijoy, and drama actress Sabila Nur also received the degrees.

