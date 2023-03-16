217 students receive EWU scholarship 

16 March, 2023, 09:45 pm
217 students receive EWU scholarship 

Press Release
16 March, 2023, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 16 March, 2023, 09:45 pm
217 students receive EWU scholarship 

East West University (EWU) provided the 'Merit Scholarship Award 2023' to 217 students from summer 2022 to spring 2023 semester for their excellent academic performance. 

The recipients, mostly female students, were handed over the award at the Manzur Elahi Auditorium of EWU in the capital Dhaka on 16 March, reads a press release.

Professor Dr Muhammed Alamgir, a member of the University Grants Commission of Bangladesh, attended the ceremony as chief guest. 

Referring to the recent untoward incidents at Rajshahi University, Professor Alamgir said the entire university should be made into such an atmosphere, including the classroom, to help students find stability. 

He called upon the faculty members and university authorities to create a tranquil environment for students. 

In addition, Professor Alamgir also emphasized proper nutrition of the students.

The award ceremony was also attended by Professor Dr. Mohammed Farashuddin, Chief Adviser of EWU, and former governor of Bangladesh as the Programme Chair. 

Professor Dr MM Shahidul Hassan, Vice-Chancellor, EWU and Professor Dr Muhammad Ziaulhaq Mamun, Pro Vice-Chancellor, EWU addressed their remarks on the occasion.  

They also handed over certificates to the award recipients. 

Treasurer, Deans,  Faculty members, Officers, Staff, Recipients and their Guardians were also present at the ceremony.

