20th BDC-IUBAT Pre Worlds Debate Competition 2023 wraps up

The debating forum of the International University of Business Agriculture and Technology (IUBAT) is proud to announce the successful conclusion of the 20th BDC-IUBAT Pre Worlds Debate Competition, held in collaboration with the Bangladesh Debating Council (BDC). This prestigious event took place from October 12 to October 14, 2023, on the IUBAT campus.

The competition, inaugurated on Thursday, October 12, 2023, witnessed fervent debates and passionate participants from different groups. It all culminated in a thrilling Grand Final on Saturday, October 14, where participants showcased their eloquence, wit, and argumentative skills.

Sherifa Quader, Member of Parliament, graced the event as the chief guest during the closing ceremony, making the occasion even more special. Professor Selina Nargis, Treasurer of IUBAT, delivered a warm welcome speech, setting the tone for the evening. The event was chaired by the IUBAT Vice-Chancellor, Professor Dr. Abdur Rab, who played a pivotal role in ensuring the success of the competition. Associate Professor Sadekul Islam, Proctor of IUBAT, concluded the evening with a heartfelt vote of thanks.

The champion team of the competition is Mirpur Cantonment Public School and College, and the runners-up team is Sir John Wilson School. In the novice category, the champion team is Notre Dame College and the runner-up team is Adamjee Cantonment College.

The winning team of the 20th BDC-IUBAT Pre Worlds Debate Competition 2023 not only earned accolades but also secured a golden opportunity to represent Bangladesh in the upcoming World Debate Competition in Siberia. This year, a total of 66 teams, consisting of 198 debaters from different parts of the country, participated in this highly anticipated event. Their performances were evaluated by renowned adjudicators from Bangladesh's debating circuit, who were impressed by the talent and intellectual vigor displayed by the participants.

The event drew approximately 450 students from schools and colleges across the country from the very first day of the competition. The Pre-Worlds School Debating Championship (PRE-Worlds) is a significant debating competition organized by the Bangladesh Debating Council (BDC) every year. This platform provides students with an opportunity to engage in constructive debates, refine their public speaking skills, and compete with the best debaters from various educational institutions.

The 20th BDC-IUBAT Pre Worlds Debate Competition 2023 was a celebration of intellectual excellence and the art of debating, bringing together bright young minds from across Bangladesh. It reaffirmed the commitment of IUBAT and the BDC to promote critical thinking and articulate discourse among the youth, fostering a culture of effective communication and reasoned argumentation.