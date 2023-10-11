20th BDC-IUBAT Pre-World Debate Competition kicks off Thursday

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The three-day 20th Pre-Worlds Debate Competition 2023, organised by the Debating Forum of International University of Business Agriculture and Technology (IUBAT) will start Thursday, (12 October 2023) at IUBAT campus Uttara Dhaka.

The competition is supported by the Bangladesh Debating Council.

This year a total of 66 teams (198 debaters) from across the country participated in the 20th BDC-IUBAT Pre-Worlds 2023. Renowned adjudicators from the country's debating circuit will evaluate the performances.

The Pre-World Debating Championship (Pre-Worlds) is one of the major debate tournaments organised every year by the Bangladesh Debating Council (BDC).

Students from schools and colleges across the country participate in the tournament and compete to get selected to represent Team Bangladesh in the World Schools Debating Championship (WSDC). 

