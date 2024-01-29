203rd board meeting of National Finance held

The 203rd Board Meeting of the Directors of the National Finance Limited was held in January, 2024 at Sheraton Hotel, Dhaka.

Presided over by the honorable Chairperson, Md Abdul Mannan Bhuiyan, the board meeting was attended by the Board of Directors, and the Managing Director of National Finance Limited, Mr. Irteza Ahmed Khan.

The Board has expressed its stern optimism regarding the sustainable growth of the organization in 2024. The meeting ended with a note of thanks to the Board of Directors and Management committee of the National Finance Limited.