2023 Hult Prize grand finale held at IUBAT

The grand finale and award ceremony of the Hult Prize, a renowned student entrepreneurship competition, was held at the conference hall of the International University Of Business Agriculture & Technology (IUBAT) on 28 February sponsored by Essential Infotech.

Six teams out of 25 participated in the grand finale, to pitch their socially beneficial ventures to a judging panel to win a place at the Regional Summits, said a press release.

The participating teams were Eco Threads, Dragon Horse, Naksha, The Pencil, The Troubleshooters, and Lightning T-Rex.

Team Dragon Horse became champion of the 2023 Hult Prize. Team Naksha became the first runners-up and Team Eco Threads became the second runners-up. Guests and judges handed over trophies to the winners.

The event was organized by a committee led by Mahafujer Rahman Munna, campus director of the Hult Prize at IUBAT. Media partners for the event included The Business Standard, Radio Carnival, and Somoy TV.