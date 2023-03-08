2023 Hult Prize grand finale held at IUBAT

Corporates

TBS Report
08 March, 2023, 02:45 pm
Last modified: 08 March, 2023, 02:54 pm

Related News

2023 Hult Prize grand finale held at IUBAT

TBS Report
08 March, 2023, 02:45 pm
Last modified: 08 March, 2023, 02:54 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The grand finale and award ceremony of the Hult Prize, a renowned student entrepreneurship competition, was held at the conference hall of the International University Of Business Agriculture & Technology (IUBAT) on 28 February sponsored by Essential Infotech.

Six teams out of 25 participated in the grand finale, to pitch their socially beneficial ventures to a judging panel to win a place at the Regional Summits, said a press release.

The participating teams were Eco Threads, Dragon Horse, Naksha, The Pencil, The Troubleshooters, and Lightning T-Rex.

Team Dragon Horse became champion of the 2023 Hult Prize. Team Naksha became the first runners-up and Team Eco Threads became the second runners-up. Guests and judges handed over trophies to the winners.

The event was organized by a committee led by Mahafujer Rahman Munna, campus director of the Hult Prize at IUBAT. Media partners for the event included The Business Standard, Radio Carnival, and Somoy TV.

Hult Prize / IUBAT

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The trials and triumphs of a single mother 

The trials and triumphs of a single mother 

7h | Panorama
The minimalist style is in stark contrast to the ornate, heavily decorated designs of the past. Photo credit: Hatil

Embracing the modern: Evolution of furniture design in Bangladesh

1d | Habitat
In 2017, UNESCO recognised the historic 7 March speech of Bangabandhu as part of the world&#039;s documentary heritage. Photo: Collected

How Bangabandhu's 7 March speech was recorded and distributed against all odds

1d | Panorama
Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS

How the 'harmful' water hyacinth is creating employment for thousands of women

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

18 killed, over 120 injured in explosion at Old Dhaka's Alu Bazar

18 killed, over 120 injured in explosion at Old Dhaka's Alu Bazar

5h | TBS Today
Football matches where teams scored seven goals

Football matches where teams scored seven goals

18h | TBS SPORTS
Venus, Jupiter to create spectacle in the sky

Venus, Jupiter to create spectacle in the sky

22h | TBS Science
Story of Fukhrul Arefeen’s The Speech

Story of Fukhrul Arefeen’s The Speech

21h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: Screengrab
South Asia

Indian forest officer shares video of king cobra 'standing up', internet stunned

2
Pakistani cooking show goes viral as woman brings biryani from shop
Offbeat

Pakistani cooking show goes viral as woman brings biryani from shop

3
BTRC bans Robi’s e-SIM sale
Telecom

BTRC bans Robi’s e-SIM sale

4
File photo
Bangladesh

Metro rail Mirpur-10 station opens for commuters

5
'Very sad mentality': Jamal's Argentina dream dashed as Sheikh Russel refuse to release him
Sports

'Very sad mentality': Jamal's Argentina dream dashed as Sheikh Russel refuse to release him

6
Sehri, Iftar timings this year
Bangladesh

Sehri, Iftar timings this year