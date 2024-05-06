200 agri-entrepreneurs from Patuakhali receive skill development training

A day-long skill development training program for agricultural entrepreneurs hailing from 8 upazilas of Patuakhali district was held at Shishu Academy Auditorium (Patuakhali) on May 06, 2024. The training program was organized under the agricultural support scheme of United Commercial Bank (UCB) PLC, titled 'Bhoroshar Notun Janala'.

ATM Tahmiduzzaman, Additional Managing Director and Company Secretary of United Commercial Bank (UCB) PLC, was present at the event as Chief Guest, along with Special Guest Rezaul Karim Siddique, popular presenter of BTV's agriculture-based show 'Mati O Manush' and an agricultural analyst. Agriculturist Mohammad Nazrul Islam, Deputy Director, Agriculture Extension Directorate, Patuakhali; Dr. Md. Fazlul Haque Sardar, District Livestock Officer, Patuakhali; and Md. Kamrul Islam, District Officer, Patuakhali also attended the session as honorable guests.

Agriculture has always been among the main driving forces of Bangladesh's economy. To accelerate growth in this sector and equip more people with necessary knowledge and skills to become agri-entrepreneurs, United Commercial Bank (UCB) PLC, as per the directives of Bangladesh Bank, has rolled out an agricultural initiative known as 'Bhoroshar Notun Janala'. An integral part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), UCB has been taking steps to develop agricultural entrepreneurs in almost all the upazilas of the country under this initiative. In its continuation, the recent skill development program was organized in Patuakhali.

ATM Tahmiduzzaman, Additional Managing Director and Company Secretary of United Commercial Bank (UCB) PLC, said, "Farmers play a crucial role in ensuring food security for every Bangladeshi citizen. Hence, it's important that we upskill and update our farmers and agri-entrepreneurs with proper knowledge and skills. This initiative by UCB is all about empowering our farmers who are eager about taking initiative to expand climate-resilient sustainable agriculture."

During the training sessions, agricultural entrepreneurs gained exposure to various important issues related to agricultural practices, practical skills development, market and marketing capacity building and agricultural credit policies & interest rates.

UCB has already implemented some initiatives under 'Bhoroshar Notun Janala' project. Planting 55,000 palm trees, providing training to 3,000 agricultural entrepreneurs, facilitating them with agro-related smart devices including AI-driven 'Aro Maas (MoreFish)' device and encouraging farmers to cultivate wheat and maize as alternative crops to tobacco are worth mentioning in this connection.