200 agri-entrepreneurs from Dhaka receive training under UCB's 'Bhoroshar Notun Janala'

Corporates

Press Release
27 May, 2024, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 27 May, 2024, 08:38 pm

Related News

200 agri-entrepreneurs from Dhaka receive training under UCB's 'Bhoroshar Notun Janala'

Press Release
27 May, 2024, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 27 May, 2024, 08:38 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

A skill development training, organised by United Commercial Bank PLC (UCB) under the agricultural support scheme titled 'Bhoroshar Notun Janala', was held at the Krishibid Institute Bangladesh (KIB Auditorium), Dhaka on today.

Around 200 Agri-entrepreneurs from 5 upazilas of Dhaka district took part in this training session. 

ATM Tahmiduzzaman FCS, Additional Managing Director of UCB PLC, chaired the event while Anwar Faruque, Former Agriculture Secretary and Vice-President of BSAFE Foundation graced the event as Chief Guest. Alongside, Rezaul Karim Siddique, presenter of BTV's agriculture-based show 'Mati O Manush' and an agricultural analyst, was present at the event as the special guest. Among other distinguished guests, Dr Afia Akhter, Deputy Director, Directorate of Agriculture Extension, Dhaka was present as Guest of Honor.  

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Following the directive of the Bangladesh Bank, UCB PLC has been implementing this special project as part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR). In its continuation, skill development training is being organised in different districts. This time it was held for the entrepreneurs hailing from Dhaka district where the experts talked about modern agricultural practices and how-to market produce in an effective way.  

ATM Tahmiduzzaman FCS, Additional Managing Director of UCB PLC, said at the event, "UCB PLC believes that farmers and entrepreneurs have a big role to play in attaining the target of food security through adoption of sustainable agricultural practices. But they need proper knowledge and guidance for that. We are happy to provide a platform for the agri-entrepreneurs that's working to not only enlighten them about modern agricultural methods but also help them access financing options." 

It is mentionable that a number of initiatives have already been taken under the 'Bhoroshar Notun Janala' project to benefit the farmers. Some of those include plantation of different trees, training for agricultural entrepreneurs and distribution of agro-related smart devices such as the AI-driven 'Aro Maas (MoreFish)' device, maize plantation instead of tobacco, setting up lightning arrester device to protect from thunderstorms in various parts of the country, handing over community-based food processing machineries in different localities completely free etc.

UCB

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Anil Pokhrel, Chief Executive of NDRRMA, wanted to build a single portal which can provide data on all incidents like forest fires, earthquakes, rainfall etc including loss and damage caused. Photo: Collected

Why Bangladesh needs an integrated disaster information system like Nepal’s ‘Bipad Portal’

12h | Panorama
PHOTO: Collected

Global car brands Omoda and Jaecoo launched in Bangladesh

21h | Wheels
Photo: Collected

Curly tales: Essential products to protect your curls

9h | Brands
Breaking away from the traditional ways of wearing a shari, Afsana wore a thermal (heated T-shirt) as a blouse and used snowboarding pants instead of a petticoat. Photo: Courtesy

Afsana's skydiving, snowboarding adventures – all wearing a shari

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Shahi Tukra Recipe

Shahi Tukra Recipe

2h | Videos
Cyclone Remal leaves 1.55 crore people without electricity

Cyclone Remal leaves 1.55 crore people without electricity

4h | Videos
Dhaka residents are suffering like the rest of the country due to Remal

Dhaka residents are suffering like the rest of the country due to Remal

5h | Videos
Rainfall and stormy winds may continue tomorrow under the influence of Remal

Rainfall and stormy winds may continue tomorrow under the influence of Remal

5h | Videos