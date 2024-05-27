200 agri-entrepreneurs from Dhaka receive training under UCB's 'Bhoroshar Notun Janala'

A skill development training, organised by United Commercial Bank PLC (UCB) under the agricultural support scheme titled 'Bhoroshar Notun Janala', was held at the Krishibid Institute Bangladesh (KIB Auditorium), Dhaka on today.

Around 200 Agri-entrepreneurs from 5 upazilas of Dhaka district took part in this training session.

ATM Tahmiduzzaman FCS, Additional Managing Director of UCB PLC, chaired the event while Anwar Faruque, Former Agriculture Secretary and Vice-President of BSAFE Foundation graced the event as Chief Guest. Alongside, Rezaul Karim Siddique, presenter of BTV's agriculture-based show 'Mati O Manush' and an agricultural analyst, was present at the event as the special guest. Among other distinguished guests, Dr Afia Akhter, Deputy Director, Directorate of Agriculture Extension, Dhaka was present as Guest of Honor.

Following the directive of the Bangladesh Bank, UCB PLC has been implementing this special project as part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR). In its continuation, skill development training is being organised in different districts. This time it was held for the entrepreneurs hailing from Dhaka district where the experts talked about modern agricultural practices and how-to market produce in an effective way.

ATM Tahmiduzzaman FCS, Additional Managing Director of UCB PLC, said at the event, "UCB PLC believes that farmers and entrepreneurs have a big role to play in attaining the target of food security through adoption of sustainable agricultural practices. But they need proper knowledge and guidance for that. We are happy to provide a platform for the agri-entrepreneurs that's working to not only enlighten them about modern agricultural methods but also help them access financing options."

It is mentionable that a number of initiatives have already been taken under the 'Bhoroshar Notun Janala' project to benefit the farmers. Some of those include plantation of different trees, training for agricultural entrepreneurs and distribution of agro-related smart devices such as the AI-driven 'Aro Maas (MoreFish)' device, maize plantation instead of tobacco, setting up lightning arrester device to protect from thunderstorms in various parts of the country, handing over community-based food processing machineries in different localities completely free etc.