20% instant cashback on Praava health services for Nagad users

TBS Report
22 June, 2022, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 22 June, 2022, 05:50 pm

20% instant cashback on Praava health services for Nagad users

Praava Health, the fastest-growing healthcare brand in Bangladesh, now offers 20% instant cashback to all customers who make the payments for their healthcare services through Nagad. 

Customers can avail of this cashback offer unlimited times for a total amount of up to Tk200, reads a press release.

Implementing fintech services to facilitate monetary transactions within the healthcare sector is easing the hassles of patients in Bangladesh. Furthermore, this cashback-based partnership with Nagad will save the patients valuable money, which they can later use for other crucial purchases such as buying medicines.

Speaking of this partnership, Sylvana Quader Sinha, founder, chair and CEO of Praava Health said, "At Praava, we emphasize creating new avenues that provide our patients with the easiest access to the highest quality of healthcare services, making their lives considerably easier, healthier, and delivering the best patient experience. In association with Nagad, this campaign will enhance our capability to serve our patients financially, over and above the best-in-class healthcare services and solutions that we already provide." 

Praava customers can avail this offer till 31 July 2022. 
 

