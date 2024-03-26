20 Bangla Betar artists sing at Shilpakala Academy programme celebrating Independence Day

26 March, 2024, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 26 March, 2024, 06:06 pm

20 Bangla Betar artists sing at Shilpakala Academy programme celebrating Independence Day

26 March, 2024, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 26 March, 2024, 06:06 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy organised various programmes today (26 March) marking the 54th Independence Day and National Day. 

Independence of Bangladesh is the greatest achievement of the Bengali nation after a thousand years of struggle, the academy said in a press statement. 

On the occasion, 20 artists of Swadhin Bangla Betar Kendra, along with artists from new generations, sang the songs that were aired at the Betar Kendra in 1971 inspiring the people of and the freedom fighters of the country. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The Shilpakala Academy also organised a discussion session before the cultural performance at 11:00am.

 State Minister for Cultural Affairs Naheed Ezaher Khan was present as the chief guest on the occasion. Professor Dr Nasrin Ahmed was present as a special guest. The programme was presided over by Shilpakala Academy Director General Liaquat Ali Lucky. Salahuddin Ahmed, secretary of the Academy, gave the welcome speech. 

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Addressing children on the, State Minister Naheed said, "Love the country, know the correct history of the Liberation War and if anyone makes any insult or sarcasm in front of you about Bangabandhu, then protest, because you are the generation ahead of us, you will take Bangladesh forward."

Shilpakala Academy DG Liaquat Ali said, "Today's event has been organised with 20 artists from Swadhin Bangla Betar Kendra and artists of the current generation.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

"The purpose of this is that the artists of Swadhin Bangla Betar Kendra, current artists and child artists will simultaneously sing the songs of Swadhin Bangla Betar Kendra. And I want to say that the thought and spirit of Swadhin Bangla Betar Kendra of that time will expand and spread among the present and future generations."

"We have to be resolute that our country does not become a victim of any more manipulation. The country should not be a victim of history distortion."

