2-month long training course for newly recruited MTOs start at AIBL

01 November, 2023, 07:55 pm
01 November, 2023, 07:55 pm
Photo: Courtesy
A two months long training course for newly recruited Management Trainee Officers (MTO) on "Foundation Training Course on Overall Bank Management" has been started at Al-Arafah Islami Bank Limited (AIBL) on 1 November.

Managing Director and CEO of the Bank Farman R. Chowdhury inaugurated the training course as Chief Guest. Al-Arafah Islami Bank Training and Research Institute (AIBTRI) Director General Md. Abdul Awal Sarkar presided over the program.

 

