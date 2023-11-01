2-month long training course for newly recruited MTOs start at AIBL

A two months long training course for newly recruited Management Trainee Officers (MTO) on "Foundation Training Course on Overall Bank Management" has been started at Al-Arafah Islami Bank Limited (AIBL) on 1 November.

Managing Director and CEO of the Bank Farman R. Chowdhury inaugurated the training course as Chief Guest. Al-Arafah Islami Bank Training and Research Institute (AIBTRI) Director General Md. Abdul Awal Sarkar presided over the program.