2-day women's SME expo begins in Ctg

TBS Report
20 November, 2021, 11:30 am
Last modified: 20 November, 2021, 01:17 pm

The stalls have a variety of products including homemade food, traditional cakes, ready-made garments, nakshikantha, pickles, shutki, jewellery, and vases

Chattogram E-commerce Family (CEF) has arranged a two-day product exhibition of women and young online-based entrepreneurs in Chattogram.

The event kicked off with the inauguration of the fair on Friday (19 November), on the occasion of the 2nd anniversary of CEF.

Md Hafizur Rahman, director-general of the WTO Cell at the commerce ministry, formally inaugurated the event that includes products exhibition, entrepreneur reunion and cultural events.

Participant entrepreneurs have set up 141 stalls to display their products at the expo which will run from 10am to 8:30pm till Saturday.

The stalls have a variety of products including homemade food, traditional cakes, ready-made garments, nakshikantha, pickles, shutki, jewellery, and vases, CEF's Admin Shagar Dey told The Business Standard.

Entrepreneur Ashma Khatun Mitu, proprietor of Maisha's Fashion, told TBS "Our stall is showcasing a variety of products including our own factory-made shoes, cosmetics and jewellery. We are getting positive responses from the visitors."

"These product exhibitions and fairs play an important role in promoting, selling and creating new buyers for online women entrepreneurs," she added.

CEF started its journey on 21 November 2019 to give women and micro-entrepreneurs a platform with an aim to create customer-friendly entrepreneurs.

At present, CEF Group has more than 1.5 lakh members. Of them, about 25,000 are entrepreneurs.

