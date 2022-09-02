2 Bangladeshi mountaineers to climb a series of peaks of Himalayas

TBS Report
02 September, 2022, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 02 September, 2022, 09:21 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Two Bangladeshi mountaineers, Salehin Arshady and Imean Khan, are going on an expedition to climb a series of peaks in the western part of the great Himalayas.

Under the title 'GoZayaan Expedition Ladakh', the plan is to climb five high-altitude peaks, including Kang Yatse II (6250m), Dzo Zongo (6250m), Dzo Zongo East (6200m), Regioni Mallai Ri-I (6080m) and Regioni Mallai Ri-II (6000m) in just fifteen days, said a press release.

The expedition will take place in Ladakh, northern India, also known as Little Tibet. The team will depart Dhaka on 4 September and the following day will arrive in Leh, the capital of Ladakh. The trek to the base camp starts two days later, after being acclimatized in Leh.

The main objective of this expedition is to inspire and motivate young Bangladeshis towards an active lifestyle and facilitate their participation in outdoor sports like mountaineering.

"GoZayaan Expedition Ladakh" is organised by Audree, a mountain-based adventure community. Since the beginning, Audree has encouraged young people to try new things by setting up workshops, training, publications, and film shows.

Audree also works with local communities for the preservation and conservation of the environment. The 'Climb for Earth' of Audree is working to improve education and healthcare for underprivileged communities of the Chattogram Hill Tracts, which also organise guided high-altitude treks and expeditions for aspiring individuals.

Gozayaan, the travel tech company, is sponsoring the expedition to inspire the youth to go limitless. The Daily Star is the media partner of the expedition. Travelers of Bangladesh, The Quest, and Bio Areca Ltd. are also partnering with the expedition.

