1st meeting of Guardian Life Shariah Council held

TBS Report
17 August, 2022, 03:40 pm
Last modified: 17 August, 2022, 04:53 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The first Guardian Life Shariah Council meeting was held at the head office of Guardian Life Insurance Limited located in the capital's Gulshan on 14 August.

Guardian Life has been working towards ensuring "Insurance for All" since its inception and in line with that, it is going to launch an Islamic Shariah-based insurance policy named "Guardian Takaful", by the beginning of the fourth quarter of 2022.

The members expressed their opinion on the Shariah-based insurance policy that is expected to ensure insurance services for people of all walks of life and will broaden their scope of services, reads a press release

On behalf of the Central Shariah Board for Islamic Insurance of Bangladesh, Guardian Life's newly formed Shariah Council was chaired by Prof Dr Muhammad Nazrul Islam Al Maruf Madani, chairman of the Department of Islamic Studies, Bangladesh Islamic University.

Among other members who attended the meeting were Council Secretary Professor Maulana ABM Machum Billah, also general secretary of Central Shariah Board for Islamic Insurance of Bangladesh and Bangabhaban Jame Masjid Pesh Imam and Khatib Mufti Maulana Md. Saiful Kabir.

On behalf of Guardian Life, Chief Executive Officer (acting) Sheikh Rakibul Karim (FCA), Senior Executive Vice President and Head of Retail Business Mahmudur Rahman Khan, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Shamim Ahmed, and Executive Vice President and Divisional Head of Finance and Accounts Majeedur Rashid Chowdhury attended the meeting.

Members of the Shariah Council expressed their satisfaction and prayed for continued progress in the years to come.

