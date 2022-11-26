1st International Charity Bazar begins today

The first "International Charity Bazar" supported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs began on Saturday at the Foreign Service Academy.

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen, MP, inaugurated the Bazar organised by the Foreign Office Spouses' Association (FOSA).

Photo: Courtesy

All proceeds from the Bazaar will go to Charity.

Fosa President Fahmida Zebin Shoma said, "The income of the Bazar will go for vulnerable people, especially in children's education, family health, shelter, and to victims of disasters."

Some 26 Bangladeshi boutiques featuring Jamdani sharee, jute products, home decor, etc. are taking part in the event, according to the foreign ministry.

Several foreign missions based in Dhaka are also participating which includes Turkey, India, Thailand, Russia, Indonesia, Pakistan, Palestine, and Vietnam.

Photo: Courtesy

There will be a raffle draw and a cultural program.

"Turkey stall mainly accommodates traditional food items like Dolma, Baklava, Tulimba dessert, and Hatuca Tenizel", a representative of the stall told The Business Standard.

Admission to the event is free from 10 am to 8 pm today.