1st Circular Economy Summit in Dhaka on 15 June

The first ever circular economy summit will be held at a city hotel in Dhaka on Thursday (15 June).

The 'Bangladesh Circular Economy Summit' is going to be organised by Bangladesh Apparel Exchange in collaboration with Laudes Foundation and in partnership with P4G, reads a press release.

The summit is powered by GIZ, Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Bangladesh and H&M Group.

The summit consists of an opening plenary, four plenary sessions, three keynotes, three presentations, a roundtable and a fireside chat.

The plenary sessions will be on 'The Bangladesh Economy - The Path Towards a Circular Economy', 'Circular Cities', 'Accelerating Circular Economy in Apparel and Textile - The Role of Policy', and 'Lessons Learnt and Next Steps for Post Industrial Recycling in Bangladesh - Practical and Tangible Advice and Actions for Progress'.

The keynotes will be on 'Circular Economy Myth Busting: A Shared Understanding', 'Circular Economy in Bangladesh: Challenges and Opportunities', and 'Circular Business Models and Design for Apparel Industry in Bangladesh'.

The presentations will be on 'Circularity Gap Report 2023', 'Blueprint for a Circular & Sustainable Future', and 'Promoting Circular Fashion in Bangladesh'.

The fireside chat will be on 'Decent Work in a Circular Economy – How to Achieve a Just Transition'.

Founder and CEO of Bangladesh Apparel Exchange Mostafiz Uddin said, "The circular economy is the alternative to a traditional economy which is linear, where you produce, consume and throw away. In the circular economy scenario, you keep resources in use for as long as possible, and extract and harvest the maximum value from the products whilst in use.

"Bangladesh Circular Economy Summit aims to find out the opportunities for the shift from the linear to circular business model and foster collaborations among the stakeholders to promote circular economy in the country."