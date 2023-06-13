1st Circular Economy Summit in Dhaka on 15 June

Corporates

Press Release
13 June, 2023, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 13 June, 2023, 09:31 pm

Related News

1st Circular Economy Summit in Dhaka on 15 June

Press Release
13 June, 2023, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 13 June, 2023, 09:31 pm

The first ever circular economy summit will be held at a city hotel in Dhaka on Thursday (15 June). 

The 'Bangladesh Circular Economy Summit' is going to be organised by Bangladesh Apparel Exchange in collaboration with Laudes Foundation and in partnership with P4G, reads a press release. 

The summit is powered by GIZ, Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Bangladesh and H&M Group. 

The summit consists of an opening plenary, four plenary sessions, three keynotes, three presentations, a roundtable and a fireside chat. 

The plenary sessions will be on 'The Bangladesh Economy - The Path Towards a Circular Economy', 'Circular Cities', 'Accelerating Circular Economy in Apparel and Textile - The Role of Policy', and 'Lessons Learnt and Next Steps for Post Industrial Recycling in Bangladesh - Practical and Tangible Advice and Actions for Progress'. 

The keynotes will be on 'Circular Economy Myth Busting: A Shared Understanding', 'Circular Economy in Bangladesh: Challenges and Opportunities', and 'Circular Business Models and Design for Apparel Industry in Bangladesh'. 

The presentations will be on 'Circularity Gap Report 2023', 'Blueprint for a Circular & Sustainable Future', and 'Promoting Circular Fashion in Bangladesh'. 

The fireside chat will be on 'Decent Work in a Circular Economy – How to Achieve a Just Transition'. 

Founder and CEO of Bangladesh Apparel Exchange Mostafiz Uddin said, "The circular economy is the alternative to a traditional economy which is linear, where you produce, consume and throw away. In the circular economy scenario, you keep resources in use for as long as possible, and extract and harvest the maximum value from the products whilst in use.

"Bangladesh Circular Economy Summit aims to find out the opportunities for the shift from the linear to circular business model and foster collaborations among the stakeholders to promote circular economy in the country."

circular economy / Bangladesh Apparel Exchange

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Your best options for functional and durable kitchen taps

8h | Habitat
Caption: Accent furniture pieces like lounge chairs accentuate soft furnishings, enhancing the vibe of summer.

Interior design tips: Summer decor ideas for home makeover

8h | Habitat
Currently, Shofik supplies three to 3.5 tonnes of rice every month and the demand is growing. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Electric husking pedal: One small innovation, one big business for SOA Bangladesh

8h | Panorama
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

'Solitary confinement of animals is the same as solitary confinement of humans'

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Bangladeshi lychee passes France lab test

Bangladeshi lychee passes France lab test

2h | TBS Insight
Universal pension from July, monthly contribution Tk500-5000

Universal pension from July, monthly contribution Tk500-5000

4h | TBS Insight
BCB going to start their own TV Channel

BCB going to start their own TV Channel

5h | TBS SPORTS
F-16 action in Ukraine war delayed

F-16 action in Ukraine war delayed

3h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

2
Digital bank licence requires Tk125cr capital
Banking

Digital bank licence requires Tk125cr capital

3
Walton’s higher officials attend the grand launching ceremony of AIoT based Giantech series three new models of smart refrigerator. Photo: PR
Corporates

Bangladesh transforms into world's most advanced refrigerator producer country

4
The “Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na” dialogue has long been a part of the country’s pop culture, deeply rooted in commercial Bangla movies Photo: Collected
Panorama

Why we should be asking more 'Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na' questions

5
Photo: Screengrab from a video posted by a NSU student
Energy

'Will collapse any moment': NSU teachers, students raise concern after long power outage hit country's largest private uni

6
Illustration: TBS
Economy

'E-com potential still untapped, needs more investments'