18 Bangladeshi cos set to attend Heimtextil 2023

A total of 18 Bangladeshi companies from the home textile sector will take part in Heimtextil 2023, the biggest International trade fair for home, towel and contract textiles.

Some of these 18 companies will showcase their products under the Export Promotion Bureau pavilion while others are participating directly, reads a press release.

The internationally unique platform will present a global range of products and innovations in textile interior design at the event organised by Messe Frankfurt.

The four-day exhibition will take place from 10 to 13 January.

The direct exhibitors from Bangladesh include ACS Textiles, Karupannya Rangpur, Momtex Expo, Zaber & Zubair and Shabab Fabrics while Debonair Padding & Quality Solution, Jaantex Industries and Innovating Fabric Ltd are participating under the banner of Export Promotion Bureau.

This year Bangladesh is having 02 exhibitors in Hall 06 as well. Karupannya Rangpur and Neel Nagar Industries are located in Hall 06, displaying high-end Jute products and polyester staple fibre products respectively.

ACS Textiles has the largest booth from Asia in Hall 10.2 while Momtex Expo and Premeir1888 limited, Zaber & Zubair will also showcase their products in the premium hall.

The next Heimtextil fairs will be held in Shanghai, New Dehli and New York.