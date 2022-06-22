17 Bangladeshi exhibitors take part at Heimtextil and Techtextil 2022 

A team of 17 Bangladeshi exhibitors, supported by the Export Promotion Bureau (EPB), are participating for the first time in the Heimtextil and Techtextil 2022, an international trade exhibition, in Germany.

The four-day global trade fair for technical textiles and nonwovens began on Tuesday in Frankfurt, reads a press release issued in this regard.

International exhibitors are showcasing a vast spectrum of technical textiles, functional apparel textiles and textile technologies at Techtextil organised by Messe Frankfurt.

Some 2,300 exhibitors (combined with co-located events) are participating in the event that will end on Friday (24 June).

Buyers from all around the world are visiting the exhibition. The exhibitions from Bangladesh are being displayed in hall no. 6.2.

Those who are participating in this year's exhibition from Bangladesh include – ACS Textiles, Karupannya Rangpur, Momtex Expo, Noman Terry Towel, Zaber & Zubair and Shabab Fabrics. Anzir Terry Towel, Apex Weaving and Finishing, Debonair Padding and Quality Solution and Nice Composite Textile among others.

The next edition of Heimtextil will be held from 10-13 January, 2023.

