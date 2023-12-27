The 16th Annual General Meeting of Baraka Power Limited was held on a digital platform on 24 December 2023 at 03:30pm moderated by the Company Secretary Md. Saiful Islam Chowdhury.

After recitation from the Holy Quran, the Company Secretary started the main event of the meeting by welcoming the honourable board of directors and shareholders present thereon, reads a press release.

In his welcome speech Faisal Ahmad Chowdhury, Honorable Chairman of Baraka Power Limited mentioned that Baraka Group has been playing a leading role in National Development by continuously supplying electricity to the national grid. By capitalizing on its business success, reputation and experience, the company is expanding to new ventures.

Fahim Ahmed Chowdhury, managing director of Baraka Power Limited, in his closing remarks, expressed special gratitude to the directors and shareholders of the company for their sincere cooperation.

He mentioned that the consolidated NAV of the company in the financial year 2022-2023 was Tk21.99 and Consolidated Earnings Per Share stood at Tk0.56.

Declaration of a 5% Cash dividend for fiscal year 2022-2023 along with other agendas have been approved by the vote of the shareholders in the 16th Annual General Meeting.

