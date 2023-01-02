160th franchised outlet of Kazi Farms Kitchen opened in Uttara

Kazi Farms Kitchen has recently inaugurated its 160th franchised outlet at Sector 13 of Uttara in the capital.

Tanvir Haider Chaudhury, CEO of Kazi Food Industries Limited (KFIL), and Sabbir Ahmed, owner of Kazi Farms Kitchen franchised outlet, jointly inaugurated the new outlet, reads a press release.

SAM Zakaria Hossain, GM at Sales & Marketing department of KFIL, with other senior officials of the company and local dignitaries were also present on the occasion.

Kazi Farms Kitchen is one of the fastest growing franchised outlet networks of the country covering 39 districts and the number is increasing rapidly.

From the outlet, customers will get chicken based fried items, frozen food and products of two ice cream brands — Bellissimo and Za 'n Zee, reads the release.