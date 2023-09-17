16 customers get tickets to world cup cricket by recharging mobile through bKash till now

Corporates

Press Release
17 September, 2023, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 17 September, 2023, 09:50 pm

Total of 40 customers will win World Cup tickets along with airfare and accommodation during the five week campaign

16 customers get tickets to world cup cricket by recharging mobile through bKash till now

Till now, 16 customers have won the tickets to watch ICC World Cup Cricket 2023 matches directly from the stadium by making the highest number of Tk50 or Tk100 mobile recharge to any operator through bKash.

The winners of the campaign received vouchers for airfare and hotel accommodation apart from the match tickets. In the five week campaign, a total of 40 customers will get the chance to win tickets to the world cup, reads a press release.

bKash's EVP and Head of Brand Ashraf Ull Bari handed over the prize vouchers among the winners at the bKash head office recently where other senior officials of bKash were also present.

bKash initiated the campaign to let the customers watch live matches of the ICC ODI World Cup scheduled in India next October. The campaign was launched on 20 August 2023 to continue till 23 September 2023.

During this five week campaign, a total of 40 customers, eight each week, will get the chance to win tickets by making the highest number of Tk50 or Tk100 mobile recharge to any operator through bKash.

The winners of second week are- Tushar Kumar Saha, Md Aminul Hoque, Mohammad Abdul Wadud, RKM Mohsenuzzaman, Rafiqul Islam, Liton Hawlader, Ruhul Amin, and Md Imran Hasan. Meanwhile, two winners from the first week – Shariful Islam and Parag Barua – also received their prizes with them. Previously, six winners from the first week have already received their prizes.

Alongside the match tickets, the winners are also receiving vouchers for air tickets and hotel accommodation for two days. A customer can only win once during the campaign period.

Customers with the highest number of Tk50 mobile recharges will be considered for Bangladesh vs Pakistan match tickets while customers with the highest number of Tk100 mobile recharges will be considered for semi-final and final match tickets.

The daily limit for mobile recharges through bKash is 50 times and the monthly limit is 1,500 times.

It should be noted that winners of each week will only be contacted directly through bKash's official channel (bKash Helpline 16247). If the highest number of recharges is the same for multiple customers, the fastest recharge will be considered.

Customers can recharge phone numbers through bKash app or dialling *247#. The details of the campaign can be found in social media pages of bKash as well as at its website – https://www.bkash.com/en/page/bkash-wc2023.

