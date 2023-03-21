15th Convocation of BRAC University

BRAC University organised its 15th Convocation on 20 March at Bangabandhu Bangladesh-China Friendship Exhibition Center.

A total of 4889 students received degrees while 31 gold medals were awarded in various categories in this convocation, reads a press release.

Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni was the chief guest and presented the Chancellor's gold medals. Pro Vice-Chancellor and Acting Vice-Chancellor of the university Professor Syed Mahfuzul Aziz presented the Vice-Chancellors' gold medals.

Chairperson, Board of Trustees, of BRAC University Tamara Hasan Abed graced the event. Former Chairman and CEO of Medtronics, was also present at the event.

Dipu Moni congratulated the graduates and said, "Since its establishment in 2001, BRAC University has been producing competent graduates by imparting quality education. The founder of this university, Sir Fazle Hasan Abed, wanted to create a university to produce qualified leadership for Bangladesh and the world. BRAC University is doing that efficiently."

Later Tamara Hasan Abed said, "By exercising BRAC University's teachings on empathy, graduates can switch on the light of hope for others, she said. She also added that the graduates will take many journeys and reach many destinations over the next 50 years taking Bangladesh to the forefront."

Professor Mahfuzul Aziz, Acting Vice-Chancellor, of BRAC University, congratulated all graduates for their accomplishments.