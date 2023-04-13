15 years of prison reform commemorated

The Prisons Directorate is committed to converting the existing prisons into 'correctional institutions' in accordance with the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's directions, reads a press release.

A high-level discussion will start on a government funded project to transform prisons into correctional institutions with Paralegal Advisory Services specially to ensure legal assistance and rehabilitation of prisoners," said the Inspector General of Prisons Brigadier General ASM Anisul Haque.

The announcement was made this afternoon at an event entitled 'Commemorating 15 Years of Prison Reform" in the Kara Convention Centre jointly organised by the Prison Directorate, Bangladesh and the Rule of Law Programme, implemented by GIZ Bangladesh, to celebrate their long-standing partnership.

Welcoming the government's consideration of adopting modern and sustainable solutions to establish justice by institutionalising legal aid and rehabilitation programmes for prisoners, the German Ambassador Achim Tröster emphasised that, "The implementation of the Government's 8th Five-Year plan for justice and prison reforms will play an important role in establishing the rule of law in the country."

Tom Burge, Counsellor of the Governance and Political Team at the Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office (FCDO), expressed his appreciation for the collaborative efforts saying, "I would also like to commend your partnership in comprehensively looking at the prison reform and supporting prisoners through delivery of legal assistance, introduction of rehabilitation and reintegration measures, development of the sentence planning framework, delivery of skills development trainings to broaden opportunities for the prisoners and promoting human rights."

Joint Secretary Sheikh Humayun Kabir of the Law and Justice Division, Ministry of Law, Justice, and Parliamentary Affairs highlighted the significance of legal support for prisoners, stating, "The District Legal Aid Office is dedicated to offering top-priority legal assistance to inmates, as the Constitution guarantees everyone the right to self-defence. Nevertheless, coordination between prisons and district legal aid offices can be strengthened to ensure quick and effective services to the Prisoners."

GIZ Bangladesh's Country Director Dr. Andreas Kuck, who chaired the event, conveyed his deep sense of pride in the long-lasting partnership with Prisons Directorate and the Ministry of Home Affairs, bolstered by the support from both the Federal Republic of Germany and UK's Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office. He emphasised that "this partnership is an excellent example of development cooperation."

The event showcased the journey of prison reform through the 15 years long partnership and technical assistance between GIZ's Rule of Law Programme and the Prison Directorate. The event wrapped up with the handing over of the Learning Materials, developed during this partnership with Bangladesh Prison. Representatives of Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs, Prisons Department, Directorate of Social Services, Directorate of Youth Development, Lawyers, International Development Organizations and Civil Society participated in the event.

The Rule of Law (RoL) programme of GIZ Bangladesh is a joint initiative under the Ministry of Home Affairs (MoHA) and the Ministry of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs (MoLJPA). The programme is supported by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) and the UK Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO).