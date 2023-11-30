15 differently abled get EBL Inspiring Women Awards

Corporates

Press Release
30 November, 2023, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 30 November, 2023, 10:19 pm

Related News

15 differently abled get EBL Inspiring Women Awards

Press Release
30 November, 2023, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 30 November, 2023, 10:19 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Eastern Bank PLC. (EBL), in association with Suborno Nagorik Foundation, hosted Inspiring Women Awards 2023 at its head office in the city's Gulshan area today. 15 differently abled women were awarded in different categories for   hard work and remarkable achievements in their respective fields. 

EBL Managing Director and CEO Ali Reza Iftekhar along with Deputy Managing Director M. Khorshed Anowar handed over a crest and BDT 25,000 to each awardee. Dr. Atiur Rahman, ex-governor, Bangladesh Bank graced in the award program as chief guest.

Dr. Atiur Rahman in his speech said, '' Currently, humane, sustainable and green banking has come a long way.  I thank EBL for this kind of initiative, which truly inspires us and help thinking of a positive and promising Bangladesh." 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Ali Reza Iftekhar said, "EBL firmly believes in women empowerment. We also believe that without greater participation of women in workforce Bangladesh will not be able to fulfill its dreams of a developed country by 2041. Inspiring Women Awards 2023 is a reflection of our commitment to women empowerment, and recognizing the commendable works of women in business is an honor and privilege for us." 

Asif Iqbal Chowdhury, Founder, Suborno Nagorik Foundation; Nazia Jabin, President Sporsho Foundation and Founder Sporsho Braille Prokashona; Naaz Farhana Ahmed, President, Dhaka Women Chamber Of Commerce & Industry;  Dr. Mohammad Jahangir AlamDirector General (DG) Bangladesh Television; Dr. Shamim Matin Chowdhury, Chairperson Special Olympic Bangladesh; Mahmudul Hasan, Youth Coordinator UNDP; EBL Additional Managing Director Ahmed Shaheen, Head of Liability and Wealth Management Sarmin Atik, Head of Priority and Women Banking of Tanzeri Hoque were present among others on the occasion.

 

EBL

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Nayem Ali

Falling into brown

7h | Features
Illustartion:TBS

Low tax-GDP ratio: Reluctant taxpayers, faulty structure

14h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

I am afraid even to post a thank you note on Facebook: Khadija

14h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

Towards a brighter tomorrow: India's G20 presidency and the dawn of a new multilateralism

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Is USA the obstacle to WB's climate finance?

Is USA the obstacle to WB's climate finance?

18m | TBS Economy
Expatriates can now deposit in forex

Expatriates can now deposit in forex

1h | TBS Economy
How much aid has entered Gaza?

How much aid has entered Gaza?

3h | TBS World
The maximum interest rate for NBFI loans is 13.18%

The maximum interest rate for NBFI loans is 13.18%

4h | TBS Economy