15% cashback on bKash payment at Daraz marking its 7th anniversary

Customers are getting instant cashback on all products starting from fashion, lifestyle, electronics, groceries, digital products, beauty products, and so on. A customer can get a maximum cashback of BDT 200 in a single or through multiple orders during the campaign period.

Customers can now enjoy 15% up to BDT 200 cashback on shopping from Daraz through bKash payment. They can avail the offer till 8 September on the occasion of the online shopping platform Daraz's 7th anniversary, states a press release from bkash.  

Customers are getting instant cashback on all products starting from fashion, lifestyle, electronics, groceries, digital products, beauty products, and so on. A customer can get a maximum cashback of BDT 200 in a single or through multiple orders during the campaign period.

For shopping from Daraz, customers need to select bKash from the payment option after selecting a product. With entering the bKash number and verification code, bKash will be added to the payment method. Once bKash is added to the payment system, customers can do shopping whenever they want from Daraz, using PIN only.

Now, customers can do shopping through bKash payment at more than 250,000 small and large online/offline merchants including Daraz across the country. Payment at the merchant points through QR code scanning of the bKash app has brought additional convenience to the customers.

