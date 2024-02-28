14th Purbani Inter Club Tennis Tournament 2024 ends

14th Purbani Inter Club Tennis Tournament 2024 ends

The "14th Purbani Inter Club Tennis Tournament- 2024" has come to an end. Gulshan Club has arranged the Purbani sponsored tennis tournament.

The closing ceremony took place at G. Tennis lawn on 24th February 2024. Distinguished members, guests, sponsor of the event were present to grace the occasion, reads a press release.

Anowar Rashid, President of Gulshan Club, inaugurated the tournament. Honorable Board of Directors of the club, Mr. Mahbubul Haque Sufyani, Mr Safius Sami, Barrister Sumaiya Binte Aziz, Eshhtique Abedin Chairman of Tennis, Shafiqul Islam Sarkar Managing Director of Purbani Group, Abdul Hai Sarkar Chairman of Purbani Group and the honorable members of the club were present at this time.

A total number of 22 teams from 19 clubs joined in the tournament this year.

