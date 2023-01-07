14th foundation anniversary of BYLC celebrated

Bangladesh Youth Leadership Center (BYLC), the country's first leadership institute, celebrated its 14th foundation anniversary at a hotel in the capital on 5 January (Thursday).

The event attended by dignitaries from government agencies, the private sector, development organisations, educational institutions, and media commemorated 14 years of BYLC impacting change in the country through youth leadership, reads a press release.

Since 2009, the institute has been standing by young women and men of the country by equipping them with relevant skills that have enabled them to have a high impact in their community and society.

Over the last decade and a half, BYLC has trained over 50,000 youth through leadership, professional, entrepreneurial, and online education. More than 1,800 BYLC Office of Professional Development graduates have been placed in jobs while 24 youth-led startups have been funded and mentored under BYLC Ventures.

"BYLC's programs have been proven to have a profound impact, not only in developing the skills of young people to act as leaders but also to create the motivation and attitude to do so. Our graduates are determined to make a difference and promote fairness, equity, and justice," said Chairperson of BYLC Akhter Matin Chaudhury.

The institute also released its strategy for the next five years along with an impact report that shows how its leadership graduates are able to develop and build on different community capitals as a result of participating in BYLC's training. When presenting the five-year strategy, Executive Director of BYLC Tahsinah Ahmed said, "Progress is a two-edged sword and without careful handling, creates far-reaching negative impact, a consequence of which is evident in the devastations visible due to climate change. The need to invest in protecting the climate has never been more important, and BYLC has therefore re-emphasized this in our vision for the next five years."