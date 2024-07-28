14th annual general meeting of Agrani Equity and Investment Limited held

28 July, 2024, 04:35 pm
14th annual general meeting of Agrani Equity and Investment Limited held

28 July, 2024, 04:35 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The 14th annual general meeting of Agrani Bank's capital market related subsidiary company Agrani Equity and Investment Limited was held on 25 July 2024 at the head office of Agrani Bank Plc. 

Chairman of the Board of Directors of Agrani Equity and Investment Limited and Chief Executive Officer of Agrani Bank. Director of Agrani Bank was present as a representative of the holding company in the meeting chaired by Murshedul Kabir. Shahadat Hussain, FCA, reads a press release. 

Also present in the meeting were Shahida Sultana, director general of Prime Minister's Office and director of Agrani Equity and Investment Limited, Wahida Begum, Sub-Commercial Director of Agrani Bank, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Mohammad Didarul Islam, FCA and CEO of Agrani Equity and Investment Limited. Arundhati Mandal, DCEO Mohammad Saifullah Siddiqui and company secretary. 

Tariqul Islam In the meeting, the audited accounts of 2023 were approved and the increase of business activities through investment in various areas in the capital market was discussed along with presenting the overall information picture of Agrani Equity and Investment Limited's participation in various related activities including transactions in the capital market.
 

