14 MBA graduates from IBA completes training in Akij Venture Group

04 August, 2023, 05:35 am
Last modified: 04 August, 2023, 05:37 am

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

14 MBA graduates recruited from IBA, DU as the first batch of "NextGen Leaders: Empowering changemakers of tomorrow" in Akij Venture Group successfully completed their training period.

The training included interdepartmental rotation and individual project submission, according to a press statement.

The rotation programme included valuable insights into various operational aspects of multiple functions and departments which will enable them to solve cross-functional challenges efficiently.

Moreover, they were actively engaged in multiple system and process-related projects, where they contributed their fresh perspectives and innovative ideas in the critical aspects of the business.

One of the major projects was to prepare the comprehensive "As Is" process mapping, which enabled the organization to gain a clear picture of existing processes and identify potential areas for improvement. 

SK Shamim Uddin, chairman of Akij Venture Group, congratulated the young professionals on the successful completion of the program. 

