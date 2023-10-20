13th issue of Voice of Business unveiled

Voice of Business celebrated its annual flagship event Voice of Business Week 2023 on 14 October 2023.

The day-long program consisted of two parts: the unveiling of its latest issue of business magazine and an orientation for its newly recruited members.

The Voice of Business Club, a dynamic and influential student-run publication within the Faculty of Business Studies, University of Dhaka, inaugurated the cover for their upcoming 13th issue of annual magazine titled "Made in Bangladesh: Beyond Tags on Clothes". The event took place in the Prof Habibullah Conference Hall of the Faculty of Business Studies, University of Dhaka.

The honorable Chief Guest of the event was the Dean of the Faculty, Dr. Muhammad Abdul Moyeen, who praised the club's continuous efforts to focus on the different thought-provoking aspects of the country's economy.

The esteemed special guest for the event was Dr. Md. Masudur Rahman, Chairman, SME Foundation and Professor, Department of Marketing, University of Dhaka, who unfortunately could not be in attendance. One of the student advisors of the club – Md. Tanvir Alam Himel, Assistant Professor, Department of Marketing, University of Dhaka – also graced the program with his presence.

The supportive presence of the club's alumni who inspired the young minds of the new recruits by sharing nostalgic memories was a touching highlight to the event, emphasizing the enduring bond fostered by the club.

According to the Chief Editor of the club, Faisal Arefin, this latest edition promises to be yet another valuable resource for students, faculties and other readers. He added that this time, the magazine focused on the country's alternative export industries besides the widely popular garments industry.

The General Secretary of Voice of Business, Fahmina Ahmed, is of the opinion that this issue of magazine is as packed with insightful articles, interviews, and industry trends as the previous ones.

Besides expressing his feelings regarding the latest issue of magazine, the President of VoB, Jamilur Reza Efty, kept things light-hearted by welcoming the 49 new members of the club who were selected among 360 applicants this year. He also introduced all the current cabinet committee members to the newcomers.

The day ended with anointing appointment letters to the new recruits as a gesture of recognition and warm welcome to the club. Some engaging cultural performances and games were also held during the orientation.