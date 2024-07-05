13th Academic Council Meeting of BSMRAAU

05 July, 2024, 01:20 pm
Last modified: 05 July, 2024, 01:21 pm

13th Academic Council Meeting of BSMRAAU

Honorable Vice Chancellor of the University Air Vice Marshal A K M Manirul Bahar, BSP, ndc, hdmc, afwc, psc, ADWC presided over the meeting.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The 13th Academic Council meeting of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Aviation and Aerospace University (BSMRAAU) was held on 04 July 2024 at the conference room of the University. 

Honorable Vice Chancellor of the University Air Vice Marshal A K M Manirul Bahar, BSP, ndc, hdmc, afwc, psc, ADWC presided over the meeting.

At the outset, the Honorable Vice Chancellor reveredly remembered the greatest Bengali of thousand years, Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. The only public university related to aviation in the country has been established as a part of the philanthropic journey of his blessed daughter Hon'ble Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. The Honorable Prime Minister who exemplified Bangabandhu's philosophy of education is relentlessly active in acquiring the technological capabilities of the country. In keeping with her spirit, she is careful in conducting the curriculum keeping in view the global needs and requirements at the level of specialized technical education, outcome based education and research, commercialization of research outcomes etc. He then briefed all those present on the important academic activities undertaken since the last 12th Academic Council meeting and a summary of the future plans.

This time he informed regarding the celebration of 'Great Independence Day and National Day' with due dignity; seminar on 'Stress Management in Higher Education Institutions; hybrid workshop and Innovation Showcase titled 'Building Smart Bangladesh: Smart Approach to Higher Education'; other workshops on 'Implementation of National Cleanliness Strategy and Cleanliness in the Workplace'; 'Right to Information Act and Regulations'; 'Citizen's Charter and Grievance Redressal Management for stakeholders'; Aircraft and Space vehicle design; and, study tours, written test for recruitment of lecturers, ongoing research activities. He also informed the audience about notable achievement of the university regarding obtaining ANO (AW) Part 147 AMTO certificate and accreditation from Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB). Thereafter, all the agendas of the meeting were discussed in detail and necessary decisions were taken

