13th Academic council meeting of BSMRAAU

Honorable  Vice Chancellor of the University Air Vice Marshal A K M Manirul Bahar, BSP, ndc, hdmc, afwc, psc,  ADWC presided over the meeting. 

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The 13th Academic Council meeting of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Aviation and Aerospace  University (BSMRAAU) was held on 04 July 2024 at the conference room of the University. 

Honorable  Vice Chancellor of the University Air Vice Marshal A K M Manirul Bahar, BSP, ndc, hdmc, afwc, psc,  ADWC presided over the meeting. 

At the outset, the Honorable Vice Chancellor reveredly remembered the greatest Bengali of thousand  years, Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. The only public university related to  aviation in the country has been established as a part of the philanthropic journey of his blessed daughter  Hon'ble Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The Honorable Prime Minister who exemplified Bangabandhu's  philosophy of education is relentlessly active in acquiring the technological capabilities of the country. In  keeping with her spirit, she is careful in conducting the curriculum keeping in view the global needs and  requirements at the level of specialized technical education, outcome based education and research,  commercialization of research outcomes etc. He then briefed all those present on the important academic  activities undertaken since the last 12th Academic Council meeting and a summary of the future plans. 

This time he informed regarding the celebration of 'Great Independence Day and National Day' with due  dignity; seminar on 'Stress Management in Higher Education Institutions; hybrid workshop and Innovation  Showcase titled 'Building Smart Bangladesh: Smart Approach to Higher Education'; other workshops on  'Implementation of National Cleanliness Strategy and Cleanliness in the Workplace'; 'Right to Information  Act and Regulations'; 'Citizen's Charter and Grievance Redressal Management for stakeholders'; Aircraft  and Space vehicle design; and, study tours, written test for recruitment of lecturers, ongoing research  activities. He also informed the audience about notable achievement of the university regarding obtaining  ANO (AW) Part 147 AMTO certificate and accreditation from Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh  (CAAB). Thereafter, all the agendas of the meeting were discussed in detail and necessary decisions were  taken

