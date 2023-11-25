13 th MTB Foundation ‘Bravery and Courage Award’ presented to the late Abdul Jabbar Sheikh and Rajib Sheikh

MTB Foundation has recently presented its 13th Bravery and Courage Award to the families of Late Abdul Jabbar Sheikh and Rajib Sheikh for protesting against the sexual harassment of a female madrasa student.

The incident took place on 5 May, 2023 in Goranalua village of Bagerhat's Chitalmari Upazila where Abdul Jabbar Sheikh was stabbed to death and Rajib Sheikh was stabbed mercilessly.

Special cheques and crests were handed over to the family members of Late Abdul Jabbar Sheikh and Rajib Sheikh through a simple ceremony at the Bank's Corporate Head Office, MTB Centre, Gulshan 1, Dhaka 1212 in the presence of Syed Manzur Elahi, Vice Chairman, Founding Chairman, Rashed Ahmed Chowdhury, Director, Md. Wakiluddin, Director, Anika Chowdhury, Director, Syed Mahbubur Rahman, Managing Director, CEO, Chowdhury Akhtar Asif, AMD, GCRO, Md. Khalid Mahmood Khan, AMD, CBO and Deputy Managing Directors, Rais Uddin Ahmad, Md. Shamsul Islam, Usman Rashed Muyeen of Mutual Trust Bank Ltd. and Samia Chowdhury, Chief Executive Officer of MTB Foundation.

MTB Foundation had introduced the Bravery and Courage Award in the year 2012 with a view to recognizing different acts of bravery and rewarding selfless individuals and their families.