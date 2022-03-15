12th issue of VoB magazine to be unveiled

Voice of Business (VoB), the first ever and only student-run publication at the University of Dhaka's Faculty of Business Studies, is to launch the 12th issue of its annual business magazine on 15 March 2022.

According to a press release, the unveiling will take place at the FBS premises through a day-long event called "VoB Week 2022".

The main program will be held from 11am-2pm at the Dr. Abdullah Farouk Multipurpose Hall, FBS, DU in the presence of renowned guests and respected teachers. The beverage partner of the event is Ispahani Tea Limited.

Among the guests are Dr. Muhammad Abdul Moyeen, Dean, Faculty of Business Studies, University of Dhaka; Dr. Masudur Rahman, Chairperson, SME Foundation, Bangladesh; Mr. Nazmul Islam, Managing Director & CEO of SKRP Group.

There is a buzz of excitement, especially among members of the club and freshers awaiting recruitment, to witness this signature event of the Voice of Business club.

It is notable that the club adjusted to a completely virtual setting amidst the pandemic, and this is its first formal offline event to be organized after Covid-19 struck.