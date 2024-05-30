12th Annual General Meeting of ActionAid International Bangladesh Society held

The 12th Annual General Meeting of ActionAid International Bangladesh Society (AAIBS) was held in Dhaka in hybrid mode on Thursday (May 30).

Members of the General Assembly and Executive Board joined the AGM in person and overseas virtually.

The Board welcomed a newly elected executive member, and two General Assembly members. Fahmeeda Wahab was elected as a member of the executive board, Zarin Zeba Khan and Farhadur Reza were elected as general assembly members.

The General Assembly Members approved the Annual Audit Report 2023 during the AGM. In addition, last year's major activities and achievements were discussed, and the country strategy paper VI was approved at the meeting.

Ibrahim Khalil Al-Zayad elected as chairperson of the ActionAid International Bangladesh Society (AAIBS) in 2023. The new members of ActionAid International Bangladesh Society are integral part of the Board. "They will play a critical role for achieving the mission, vision and values of ActionAid and strengthen the management of society with contribution" said Ibrahim Khalil Al-Zayed.

Farah Kabir, Country Director of ActionAid Bangladesh, and the Ex-Officio Secretary of the AAIBS Executive Board expressed appreciation for the contributions of the Executive Board and the General Assembly Members in fostering strong governance and accountability.

She said "ActionAid International Bangladesh Society has created a democratic and inclusive model by including the new generation and experienced people from the grassroots to the general assembly, which is exemplary in the sector. She extended a warm welcome to the newly elected members on behalf of the management, and looking forward to their involvement, guidance, and knowledge-leadership in the years ahead."

The meeting was adjourned to condemn the ongoing inhumane attacks in Palestine and call for an immediate ceasefire.