12th Annual General Meeting of ActionAid International Bangladesh Society held

Corporates

Press Release
30 May, 2024, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 30 May, 2024, 09:58 pm

12th Annual General Meeting of ActionAid International Bangladesh Society held

Press Release
30 May, 2024, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 30 May, 2024, 09:58 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The 12th Annual General Meeting of ActionAid International Bangladesh Society (AAIBS) was held in Dhaka in hybrid mode on Thursday (May 30).

Members of the General Assembly and Executive Board joined the AGM in person and overseas virtually.

The Board welcomed a newly elected executive member, and two General Assembly members. Fahmeeda Wahab was elected as a member of the executive board, Zarin Zeba Khan and Farhadur Reza were elected as general assembly members.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The General Assembly Members approved the Annual Audit Report 2023 during the AGM. In addition, last year's major activities and achievements were discussed, and the country strategy paper VI was approved at the meeting.

Ibrahim Khalil Al-Zayad elected as chairperson of the ActionAid International Bangladesh Society (AAIBS) in 2023. The new members of ActionAid International Bangladesh Society are integral part of the Board. "They will play a critical role for achieving the mission, vision and values of ActionAid and strengthen the management of society with contribution" said Ibrahim Khalil Al-Zayed.

Farah Kabir, Country Director of ActionAid Bangladesh, and the Ex-Officio Secretary of the AAIBS Executive Board expressed appreciation for the contributions of the Executive Board and the General Assembly Members in fostering strong governance and accountability.

She said "ActionAid International Bangladesh Society has created a democratic and inclusive model by including the new generation and experienced people from the grassroots to the general assembly, which is exemplary in the sector. She extended a warm welcome to the newly elected members on behalf of the management, and looking forward to their involvement, guidance, and knowledge-leadership in the years ahead."

The meeting was adjourned to condemn the ongoing inhumane attacks in Palestine and call for an immediate ceasefire.

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Infograph: TBS

Is Dhaka ready for an all-electric automobile ecosystem?

13h | Panorama
A day in Tulsipur, the capital of horse trading

A day in Tulsipur, the capital of horse trading

12h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

How introverts can gain visibility at work

1d | Pursuit
The group comprised students from the Mechatronics Engineering Department of RUET. They are also members of the RUET Robotics Society. Photo: Courtesy

Bomb-Disposal Robot: RUET students shake hands with Bangladesh Army

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Analysts are blaming all the factors for the recent fall in the stock market

Analysts are blaming all the factors for the recent fall in the stock market

2h | Videos
Confusion over the location of former IG of Police Benazir Ahmed

Confusion over the location of former IG of Police Benazir Ahmed

1h | Videos
Multiple records can be broken in the 2024 T20 World Cup

Multiple records can be broken in the 2024 T20 World Cup

27m | Videos
What Does Palestine's Recognition by Three European Countries Mean?

What Does Palestine's Recognition by Three European Countries Mean?

5h | Videos