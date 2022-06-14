12th AGM, 7th Board Meeting of Agrani Equity and Investment held

The 12th Annual General Meeting and the 7th Board Meeting of Agrani Equity and Investment Ltd, a subsidiary of Agrani Bank Limited, were held recently.

The meeting approved the audited accounts of Agrani Equity and Investment for the year 2021 by its chartered accountancy firm and important decisions were taken regarding the investment of the company in the capital market, reads a press release.

Chaired by Agrani Bank Chairman Zaid Bakht, Directors of the bank KMN Manjurul Hoque Labloo and Md Shahadat Hossain; Managing Director and CEO M Shams-Ul Islam, Deputy Managing Director Habibur Rahman Gazi, Deputy Secretary of Ministry of Finance Md Jehad Uddin; and Director of Agrani Equity and Investment Ltd AKM Delwar Hossain, CEO Arundhati Mandal and Company Secretary Tariqul Islam were present in the online meeting.